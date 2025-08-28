- New update notification: Fixed wrong new update notification

- After login bug: Was stucking after login on main menu with faded loading screen.

- AutoAim fixes: Lock on aim indicator

- Lock on last target after return from bot enabling fixed

- Promo Discounts Display Fixed promo discount wrong value bug

- Fixed 'you already owned' bug

- Web3 Leveling Issue

- Leaderboard stuck fix

- Frigard shield animation fix

- Chat infinite connection fix