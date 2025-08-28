- New update notification: Fixed wrong new update notification
- After login bug: Was stucking after login on main menu with faded loading screen.
- AutoAim fixes: Lock on aim indicator
- Lock on last target after return from bot enabling fixed
- Promo Discounts Display Fixed promo discount wrong value bug
- Fixed 'you already owned' bug
- Web3 Leveling Issue
- Leaderboard stuck fix
- Frigard shield animation fix
- Chat infinite connection fix
4.48.9930 Patchnotes
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows Depot 2395761
