28 August 2025 Build 19754214 Edited 28 August 2025 – 17:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- New update notification: Fixed wrong new update notification
- After login bug: Was stucking after login on main menu with faded loading screen.
- AutoAim fixes: Lock on aim indicator
- Lock on last target after return from bot enabling fixed
- Promo Discounts Display Fixed promo discount wrong value bug
- Fixed 'you already owned' bug
- Web3 Leveling Issue
- Leaderboard stuck fix
- Frigard shield animation fix
- Chat infinite connection fix

