- Added support for the Polish language. Many thanks to HAKIMODO for helping!
- Added 14 Steam achievements, currently only available in the Beta. Most will unlock based on existing game progress, while a few, even if achieved before this update, will require completing the achievement requirements again.
- Added 1 new skin for the little guy.
- Added "Infusion Effect" to the character info panel.
- Fixed a bug that caused the skill bonuses of some skills to be calculated twice when equipped with a Spirit Warrior, Energy Crystal, or Mechanic Turret. Currently affected by this bug are: Nova - Normal, Sword Qi - Blood Blade.
- Fixed an issue where the little guy in the cognition interface turned into a white square after the 1.5.2.0 Beta update.
