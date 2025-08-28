Errors related to the addition of the new "Armor" category have been fixed. Bonuses to rocket characteristics have been added for the Old Tank Base. Minor balance adjustments have been made.

Bug Fixes:

A bug that prevented viewing items from the "Armor" category in the base production menu and, consequently, their production has been fixed.

A bug that caused the display of characteristics for items from the "Armor" category to be turned off has been fixed.

An icon for items from the "Armor" category has been added to the item card and repair menu.

The category for some turret bases has been corrected; they are now correctly filtered by the "Structures" category and repaired according to the set repair priority for this category.

Changes in Turret Base Characteristics

Old Tank Base

Level has been increased from 3 to 5.

Energy consumption has been increased from 1 to 24.

Mass has been increased from 1700 to 2400.

Durability has been increased from 2400 to 18000.

Bonuses to weapons installed on the base have been reworked.

The base enhances cannons: +40% damage, vertical aiming angles +250%, turn speed +70%.

The base enhances rocket launchers: +30% damage, rocket flight speed +30%, rocket maneuverability +25%.

Helicopter Scrap Base

Level has been increased from 3 to 5.

Durability has been increased from 3000 to 9000.

Abrams turret base:

Bonus to explosive damage for grenade launchers has been reduced from 150% to 100%

Bonus to explosion radius for grenade launchers has been reduced from 5 to 4 meters.

Changes in Weapons

“Jared's Smoke Grenade Launcher”

Base explosive damage has been increased from 3960 to 4800.

Explosion radius has been increased from 13 to 14 meters.

Comment: The enhancement of the launcher is aimed at compensating for the weakening of bonuses to grenade launchers from the Abrams turret base, as the smoke launcher cannot be considered a standalone weapon type capable of inflicting significant damage without this base.

Cannons

Reload time has been reduced:

Cannon VI PP 100 mm by 15%.

Cannon V PP 90 mm by 25%.

Cannon IV PP 75 mm by 30%.

Cannon III PP 60 mm by 35%.

Cannon II PP 50 mm by 40%.

Cannon I PP 45 mm by 45%.

Comment: Statistics show low effectiveness of this weapon type, especially at low levels when crew reload perks are not yet leveled up. We hope that this enhancement, combined with the ability to get a 40% damage boost from the Old Tank Base, will help achieve the required effectiveness.

Grenade Launchers:

Bonus to explosive damage from structures has been reduced from 20% to 10%.

Comment: Statistics show an extremely high effectiveness of grenade launchers specifically in combination with installed turret bases, so we decided not to directly reduce the characteristics of grenade launchers, but only to weaken the damage bonus from structures.

Flamethrowers:

Maximum range has been increased from 100 to 110.

Flame mixture flight speed has been increased from 150 to 160.

Minigun:

Base durability has been increased from 180,000 to 270,000.

Base turn speed has been increased from 10 to 15 deg/sec.

The characteristics of weapons now display the "Projectile velocity" parameter, and rocket characteristics display "Missile maneuverability".