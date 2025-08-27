 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19753991 Edited 27 August 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes & Additions

  • Previously, after a stretch without kills, on-kill abilities would generate bubbles you could trigger manually. Now, those bubbles also spawn when you enter a room. So players can fire them off in boss fights without needing trash mobs.
  • Previously, high HP/armor let you stand inside a boss, hold fire, and land every shot with trivial contact damage—basically an exploit. Now contact damage ramps by +100% each tick (100%, 200%, 300%, 400%, 500%, …)

Bugs Fixes

  • Skull Death ability— fixed an issue where only one skull spawned instead of multiple.
  • Icicle Death ability — bullet quantity no longer stuck; scales properly.

Performance

  • Pools now auto-shrink when idle, boosting performance and reducing memory use.
  • Trials — worm-type bosses are now destroyed instead of merely deactivated, reducing memory use and improving performance.

Audio

  • Explosions — reduced cumulative loudness when many occur at once


Changed files in this update

