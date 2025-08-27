Changes & Additions
- Previously, after a stretch without kills, on-kill abilities would generate bubbles you could trigger manually. Now, those bubbles also spawn when you enter a room. So players can fire them off in boss fights without needing trash mobs.
- Previously, high HP/armor let you stand inside a boss, hold fire, and land every shot with trivial contact damage—basically an exploit. Now contact damage ramps by +100% each tick (100%, 200%, 300%, 400%, 500%, …)
Bugs Fixes
- Skull Death ability— fixed an issue where only one skull spawned instead of multiple.
- Icicle Death ability — bullet quantity no longer stuck; scales properly.
Performance
- Pools now auto-shrink when idle, boosting performance and reducing memory use.
- Trials — worm-type bosses are now destroyed instead of merely deactivated, reducing memory use and improving performance.
Audio
- Explosions — reduced cumulative loudness when many occur at once
