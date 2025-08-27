Hey everyone! It's been amazing to see so many being hyped about new content! Here's the first of several updates, touching a little on most areas of the game. I've mostly been going over feedback from the last few years, fixing issues, adding some popular suggestions, rounding out a few builds, that kind of stuff - just to get into the rhythm again! The plan is to deliver as many updates as I can, while also working on some bigger things in the meantime.

If there's anything particular you want to see in these updates, please make a post in the re-opened Suggestion Box forum, or the Suggestion-Box channel on our Discord. I am very open to suggestions and feedback, and would love to hear from you! Also on our Discord, right now you can vote in a poll on what you'd be most interested in seeing in the future of Chronicon... So do check that out!

Official Discord



Anyway, without further ado, here's the full notes for our first new update!







Chronicon Revival 1.53.0:





IMPORTANT NOTES:

WINDOWS 7 is no longer supported by the game engine.



If you are still using Windows 7, I have created a separate branch for you so you can still play the game as it was with "The Final Update" 1.52.0, but you will not be able to receive this or any other future updates or other content.



Here is how to access this branch to still play the game (it's very simple!): https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3556872623



If you are playing on LINUX or STEAM DECK I would recommend switching to the Proton version, as I am currently not able to update the native Linux build due to technical problems.



Bonus: The controller issues are not present when running via Proton. :-)









NEW STUFF:



BOOKS OF LORE:



Added floating Books of Lore throughout the game world. Find and collect them to learn about the game lore!



Note: Prologue lore books are based on Act progression. And The Mechanist lore books require you to play as the Mechanist to spawn. These all Spawn in The Chronicon.



Added a new tab to the Codex with collectible Lore entries listed.



AUTOCAST:



You can now tick "Auto" from the Skill Bind menu in the skill tree.



If a skill is ticked to "Auto", pressing the key/button of the slot it's assigned to will toggle Auto Cast on and off.



They can be toggled on/off at any time.



A Checkmark is applied to skill slots on the skill bar with Auto Cast toggled on.



Also note that all Error speech gets muted while auto casting, for your sanity.



WARDROBE:



The Wardrobe now has a second page in which you can change the appearance of your Ancient Beast to look like the Lesser or Hatchling stages even when fully grown.



This is cosmetic only so it does not affect inventory space, artifact setups, etc.



CONTROLLER HOTSWAP:



Added a hotswap between controller and mouse and keyboard which can be toggled by pressing any button on either keyboard/mouse/controller.



This now allows you to for example use the mouse to manage your inventory even if you prefer playing with a controller.



NOTE: Only works when playing singleplayer.







CLASSES & ITEMS:



ALL:



Companions now always use max rank of their skills where possible. If your Companion Skill itself is beyond max Rank, any bonus Ranks will also be applied to the skills they use.



Stormchasers: increased the radius to 6 meters (was 5).



Lusombra's Path is no longer Templar only.



Added 117 lines of flavor texts and lore on all class set items and a few misc items.



TEMPLAR:



Contra (TL Shield) now also increases the damage of Phantom Shield (passive).



Molten Steel (passive linked to Molten Shield, Exploding Shield, and Pyre) now deals direct damage based off the linked skill's damage, in a radius around the Templar, on cast. Previously it stated that it dealt static indirect damage around foes hit, but in reality it actually didn't do anything because I forgot to actually add it. Several years ago. Oops.



BERSERKER:



The Health Regen effect added to Embershield from Flamebound Armor is now also affected by the Flamebound Mastery Perk (20% increased effect of Embershield).



Molten Medallion is now based on HEALTH Regeneration instead of MANA Regeneration.



Rimeheart increased the damage bonus to 30/40/50/100/200/500%, up from 30/40/50/70/100/300%. Now also triggers Frost Winds on tick.



Skysoul Set changes:



2) Damage buffed to 200%, up from 150%. Duration increased to 7 seconds, from 5.



3) The Dragon Soul now deals an aoe damage burst based on the total damage of the damaging debuff (DOT) applied on its target.



WARDEN:



Wolf Tooth Necklace now rolls +Bleed Damage%, and the Bleed effect applied by the Wolves now take all of the Warden's +Bleed Damage% into account.



WARLOCK:



Staff of Screaming Skulls now also makes the bouncing skull deal 50% of the total remaning damage if it cannot make all the bounces.



MECHANIST:



Improved Ammo rune now also affects the Rocketman power if you have both equipped.



Engineer's Signet now also adds ranks to Killbot.



QOL:

When a Dungeon Anomaly boss room door is locked, the entire entry area is now made impassable so that bosses with teleportation spells 100% cannot go through the doors anymore, and any companions shouldn't be able to lock themselves out.



Endless Random Anomalies now present two portals, one to advance to the next tier, and another to repeat the current tier, to make farming smoother.



Added a slight cooldown to interacting with portals after entering a new Anomaly, so you don't accidentally leave it immediately.



Added a keyboard shortcut for the Beast Inventory (default "B"), and for the Stats page (default "T").



Chantelle the Ancient Enchantress and your Stashes are now present in the Hellforge.



Radial loot now only attempts to loot items once if you don't have any room in the inventory, rather than endlessly juggling them.



Radial loot can now also loot stuff that is mid-air before it has fallen to the ground.



Pickups, materials, etc can now also be looted mid-air.



You can now remove your current Ancient Beast via the Ø button in the Beast Swap menu in the Incubator, if you prefer to go alone, or accidentally select one.



Holiday Gifts can now be spam opened without any cooldown.







VISUALS:

Updated lighting system and spell effects system to produce better, less over-saturated, light blending.



Entirely disabled the base level Bloom effect in snow areas to be (slightly) less blinding. Some stuff still kinda disappears though.



MISC/UI:

Added icons with keyboard shortcuts for inventory, skills, etc to the HUD display when playing with mouse & keyboard.



Loading screen images are no longer stretched to fit any aspect ratio, and will now just add black borders to maintain the original 16:9 aspect ratio.







FIXES: