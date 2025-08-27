[color=red]*[/color] Your total daily connection time will be counted, and it resets at 00:00 (PDT) every day.

[color=red]*[/color] Rewards can be claimed on the event page and will be sent to your mailbox.

[color=red]*[/color] The first purchase discount is a promotion available to all users

[color=red]*[/color] This promotion can only be applied once per account, when making ‘10 times purchase’ and ‘50 times purchase’ across all characters.

Greetings, Ballers!We hope everyone will participate in the new events that we've released for the week! Invite your friends to play, and spread the news![color=orange][/color]Feel the mysterious vibes! Log in every day during the event period to receive Arcana Tickets![color=orange][/color]Stay online during the event and earn special rewards!The more time you spend in-game, the more plentiful rewards await you.[color=orange][/color]A limited-time product that lights up the dark night has arrived!Purchase special packages and bundles to more easily obtain dazzling outfits![color=orange][/color]Players’ No.1 Pick! Special Pick returns!Welcome back “Special Pick” with a huge applause![color=orange][/color]A festival of charming characters!Get the perfect outfits, hairstyles, and even Black Cards, which are included all in one package![color=orange][/color]Exclusive packages for draft-eligible characters!All the growth-supporting items you need are gathered in one place![color=orange][/color]A shopping bag filled with special outfits that can make you an angel or a corrupted angel is just 7 Points!Meet special costumes with unique features at a lucky price![color=orange][/color]Welcome the arrival of autumn with the Last Summer Rush event and experience some cool rewards![color=orange][/color]Clear daily missions, roll the dice, and earn rewards!Special packages are also prepared to help you roll faster![color=orange][/color]A never-before-seen discount event is here!Don’t miss out on the Growth Box First Purchase Sale!