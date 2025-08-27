 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19753858 Edited 28 August 2025 – 10:13:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Greetings, Ballers!

We hope everyone will participate in the new events that we've released for the week! Invite your friends to play, and spread the news!

[color=orange]1. Arcana Boost Login Event[/color]

Event Period: Aug 27th - Sep 2nd 23:59 PDT

Feel the mysterious vibes! Log in every day during the event period to receive Arcana Tickets!


[color=orange]2. Arcana Stay Connected Event[/color]

Event Period: Aug 27th - Sep 2nd 23:59 PDT

Stay online during the event and earn special rewards!
The more time you spend in-game, the more plentiful rewards await you.

[color=red]*[/color] Your total daily connection time will be counted, and it resets at 00:00 (PDT) every day.
[color=red]*[/color] Rewards can be claimed on the event page and will be sent to your mailbox.



[color=orange]3. Arcana (Soda Pop) Event[/color]

Event Period: Aug 27th - Sep 9th 23:59 PDT

A limited-time product that lights up the dark night has arrived!
Purchase special packages and bundles to more easily obtain dazzling outfits!



[color=orange]4. Special Pick Event[/color]

Event Period: Aug 27th - Sep 9th 23:59 PDT

Players’ No.1 Pick! Special Pick returns!
Welcome back “Special Pick” with a huge applause!


[color=orange]5. P3 Character Package[/color]

Event Period: Aug 27th - Sep 9th 23:59 PDT

A festival of charming characters!
Get the perfect outfits, hairstyles, and even Black Cards, which are included all in one package!


[color=orange]6. Rookie to Pro Package[/color]

Event Period: Aug 27th - Sep 9th 23:59 PDT

Exclusive packages for draft-eligible characters!
All the growth-supporting items you need are gathered in one place!


[color=orange]7. Lucky 7 Angel Shopping Bag[/color]

Event Period: Aug 27th - Sep 9th 23:59 PDT

A shopping bag filled with special outfits that can make you an angel or a corrupted angel is just 7 Points!
Meet special costumes with unique features at a lucky price!


[color=orange]8. Last Summer Rush[/color]

Event Period: Aug 27th - Aug 31st 23:59 PDT

Welcome the arrival of autumn with the Last Summer Rush event and experience some cool rewards!


[color=orange]9. Lucky Dice Challenge[/color]

Event Period: Aug 27th - Sep 9th 23:59 PDT

Clear daily missions, roll the dice, and earn rewards!
Special packages are also prepared to help you roll faster!


[color=orange]10. Growth Box First Purchase Sale[/color]


A never-before-seen discount event is here!
Don’t miss out on the Growth Box First Purchase Sale!

[color=red]*[/color] The first purchase discount is a promotion available to all users
[color=red]*[/color] This promotion can only be applied once per account, when making ‘10 times purchase’ and ‘50 times purchase’ across all characters.



ːsteamthumbsupː   Thank you for your continued support!

- 3ON3 FREESTYLE TEAM

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit 3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound Content Depot 1292631
  • Loading history…
