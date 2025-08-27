Greetings, Ballers!
We hope everyone will participate in the new events that we've released for the week! Invite your friends to play, and spread the news!
[color=orange]1. Arcana Boost Login Event[/color]
Event Period: Aug 27th - Sep 2nd 23:59 PDT
Feel the mysterious vibes! Log in every day during the event period to receive Arcana Tickets!
[color=orange]2. Arcana Stay Connected Event[/color]
Event Period: Aug 27th - Sep 2nd 23:59 PDT
Stay online during the event and earn special rewards!
The more time you spend in-game, the more plentiful rewards await you.
[color=red]*[/color] Your total daily connection time will be counted, and it resets at 00:00 (PDT) every day.
[color=red]*[/color] Rewards can be claimed on the event page and will be sent to your mailbox.
[color=orange]3. Arcana (Soda Pop) Event[/color]
Event Period: Aug 27th - Sep 9th 23:59 PDT
A limited-time product that lights up the dark night has arrived!
Purchase special packages and bundles to more easily obtain dazzling outfits!
[color=orange]4. Special Pick Event[/color]
Event Period: Aug 27th - Sep 9th 23:59 PDT
Players’ No.1 Pick! Special Pick returns!
Welcome back “Special Pick” with a huge applause!
[color=orange]5. P3 Character Package[/color]
Event Period: Aug 27th - Sep 9th 23:59 PDT
A festival of charming characters!
Get the perfect outfits, hairstyles, and even Black Cards, which are included all in one package!
[color=orange]6. Rookie to Pro Package[/color]
Event Period: Aug 27th - Sep 9th 23:59 PDT
Exclusive packages for draft-eligible characters!
All the growth-supporting items you need are gathered in one place!
[color=orange]7. Lucky 7 Angel Shopping Bag[/color]
Event Period: Aug 27th - Sep 9th 23:59 PDT
A shopping bag filled with special outfits that can make you an angel or a corrupted angel is just 7 Points!
Meet special costumes with unique features at a lucky price!
[color=orange]8. Last Summer Rush[/color]
Event Period: Aug 27th - Aug 31st 23:59 PDT
Welcome the arrival of autumn with the Last Summer Rush event and experience some cool rewards!
[color=orange]9. Lucky Dice Challenge[/color]
Event Period: Aug 27th - Sep 9th 23:59 PDT
Clear daily missions, roll the dice, and earn rewards!
Special packages are also prepared to help you roll faster!
[color=orange]10. Growth Box First Purchase Sale[/color]
A never-before-seen discount event is here!
Don’t miss out on the Growth Box First Purchase Sale!
[color=red]*[/color] The first purchase discount is a promotion available to all users
[color=red]*[/color] This promotion can only be applied once per account, when making ‘10 times purchase’ and ‘50 times purchase’ across all characters.
ːsteamthumbsupː Thank you for your continued support!
- 3ON3 FREESTYLE TEAM
