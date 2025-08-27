 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19753804 Edited 27 August 2025 – 11:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed jump attacks
Fixed Melee aiming at smaller creatures
Creature suspiciousness decays faster
Dogs now signal their attacks better
Crows now try to avoid characters while flying
Dogs now have the same Faction as their master
Overhauled inter-character collisions
Made using ranged weapons viable in melee range

