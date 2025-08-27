Fixed jump attacks
Fixed Melee aiming at smaller creatures
Creature suspiciousness decays faster
Dogs now signal their attacks better
Crows now try to avoid characters while flying
Dogs now have the same Faction as their master
Overhauled inter-character collisions
Made using ranged weapons viable in melee range
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update