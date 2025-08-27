We would like to sincerely thank you for playing our game right after launch.

A patch has just been released to address the issue where hospital towels could not be properly stored. To ensure a smooth experience, please exit the game, apply the update, and then re-enter. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Regarding the matter of some players being unable to receive the 2000 vouchers after playing the demo, we are actively seeking a solution. However, due to Steam’s library system, it may not be possible to fulfill this exactly as originally planned. We will do our utmost to provide alternative compensation, and kindly ask for your understanding.

In the current version, the vouchers earned through gameplay progression should be sufficient to cover furniture collection, so you may continue to enjoy the game without concern. We will share further updates with you as soon as new progress is made.

Thank you once again for your patience, understanding, and continued support.