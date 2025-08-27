Update Downtime Notice (Expected Update Time: August 27th, 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM):

1. Optimized some hero art effects

2. Optimized some scene art effects

3. Optimized some city system layouts

4. Added Saint Sin SP skin

5. Added Lord Assessment gameplay (the system gives all heroes and all skills, and the lord must assemble a lineup according to specific requirements to defeat the enemy)

6. Added 12 Lord Assessment experience certificates

7. Changes to the "First Companion" gift pack: Tiers 1-3 now include: Patra, Lafayette SP, and Sin SP (purchasers will receive compensation for the difference).

8. Added a "Swap" function, allowing you to swap out material cards used for hero advancement/breakthroughs with cards of equivalent value. For example, if I used a Universal Advancement Card to advance Roland, and now I have an extra Roland Card, I can use the Roland Card to swap it out to avoid completely resetting the entire hero.

9. Relics, runes, and skill stones can now be upgraded directly while equipped on a hero (no need to retrieve them from the backpack after upgrading and then reinstall them).