27 August 2025 Build 19753693 Edited 28 August 2025 – 07:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The pre-release update fixes the following issues discovered by streamers:
  • Fixed footstep scurrying sound
  • Fixed track laying train getting stuck inside gate when reversing
  • Fixed lasers to show connections to other tracks more accurately (they used to show a connection while not really connecting)
  • Changing direction to forwards will now disable track removal mode automatically (in order to prevent accidental derailment)
  • Changed settings screen plus and minus to work based on pointer position (instead of LMB for plus, RMB for minus)
  • Slightly increased track refill and dirt balancing rate in easy mode
  • Made wye longer in map 2 to allow reversing
  • Added decorative track pieces on the home platform in maps 1 and 2 to hint that you can refill your track car there for free (instead of having to buy)
  • Added option to add height markers on foot for planning your route (this feature still needs polishing)


The first pre-release patch was updated on the 23rd:
  • Fixed menu up/down keys to operate on the correct bottom menu option when pointing a lever with mouse
  • Fixed map to show the current height consistently when in cab view vs. external view
  • Fixed "shadow render pass" crash when changing graphics quality setting
  • Changed track layer grade system to use the grade value directly instead of following terrain as this is how most people expect it to work
  • Renamed "normal" difficulty to "hard"
  • Added derailment notification to power notch option since it's not always obvious when you've derailed

