- Fixed footstep scurrying sound
- Fixed track laying train getting stuck inside gate when reversing
- Fixed lasers to show connections to other tracks more accurately (they used to show a connection while not really connecting)
- Changing direction to forwards will now disable track removal mode automatically (in order to prevent accidental derailment)
- Changed settings screen plus and minus to work based on pointer position (instead of LMB for plus, RMB for minus)
- Slightly increased track refill and dirt balancing rate in easy mode
- Made wye longer in map 2 to allow reversing
- Added decorative track pieces on the home platform in maps 1 and 2 to hint that you can refill your track car there for free (instead of having to buy)
- Added option to add height markers on foot for planning your route (this feature still needs polishing)
The first pre-release patch was updated on the 23rd:
- Fixed menu up/down keys to operate on the correct bottom menu option when pointing a lever with mouse
- Fixed map to show the current height consistently when in cab view vs. external view
- Fixed "shadow render pass" crash when changing graphics quality setting
- Changed track layer grade system to use the grade value directly instead of following terrain as this is how most people expect it to work
- Renamed "normal" difficulty to "hard"
- Added derailment notification to power notch option since it's not always obvious when you've derailed