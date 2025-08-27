In on-screen forms such as the Player Journal, Supply Order Form, Stats and Upgrade Blueprints, changed the fatigue blur to take effect at 93% fatigue and no longer 85%. This now matches the recent updates to the main on-screen fatigue blur threshold which was changed to take effect at 93%.



Previously, if a player was refilling gear oil just as the Auditor delivered their report card, the on-screen messages denoting these two events would overlap entirely. This has been fixed.



Added a new 'walk mode' (slows movement) which you can toggle on/off with the Caps Lock key. This has no effect on movement speed on ladders or when carrying oil cans however (and movement fatigue accrual rate is unchanged whether walk mode is on/off - I may review the fatigue aspect and reduce it during walk mode in future updates).



Hi all,A small update to take Hydro to v1.13 (confirm the version from the Main Menu of the game).This update contains the following bug fixes/improvements:As always, thanks for your ongoing support and I'll see you next time with more updates!In the meantime, happy generating! 🌊🛞