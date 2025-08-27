Server Maintenance - August 27th
Asia Server Time: 18:30 - 19:30
UTC Time: 10:30 - 11:30
Elite Hive Wasteland
Reduced dynamic base/max HP of Overseer Scorpion Queen by ~15%.
Fixed bug where Guardian bosses continued spawning after Wasteland Overlord’s invincibility was removed.
Added Soul Dust map bonus (starts at 2%, max 20% after boss kills).
Increased Extreme Potion drop rate from common mobs and bosses.
Added Extreme Potion exchange to Wasteland Guardian event.
Corrupted Fading Isle
Reduced base dynamic HP of all elemental bosses by 20% (max HP unchanged).
Central boss now uses dynamic HP mechanics (max HP unchanged).
Shadow King now uses dynamic HP mechanics (max HP adjusted to 2.45M, from 2.75M).
Fixed coordinate offset bug for central boss.
Optimizations
Pet auto-dismantle now includes purple-quality equipment (no slot distinction yet; future update).
Improved bonus display on map top-right (e.g., "+110%" now correctly shows "+10%").
Hunting PLUS buff now has a brief cooldown after claiming to prevent misclicks.
Added in-game admin settings: Players with \[GM] tag display names in blue.
Bug Fixes
Fixed incorrect boss tooltips appearing in dungeons.
Fixed Guardian Shield Specialization I unable to crit and hitting too few targets.
Goblins no longer drop Flame Essence.
