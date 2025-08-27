 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19753633
Update notes via Steam Community

Server Maintenance - August 27th
Asia Server Time: 18:30 - 19:30
UTC Time: 10:30 - 11:30

Elite Hive Wasteland

  • Reduced dynamic base/max HP of Overseer Scorpion Queen by ~15%.

  • Fixed bug where Guardian bosses continued spawning after Wasteland Overlord’s invincibility was removed.

  • Added Soul Dust map bonus (starts at 2%, max 20% after boss kills).

  • Increased Extreme Potion drop rate from common mobs and bosses.

  • Added Extreme Potion exchange to Wasteland Guardian event.

Corrupted Fading Isle

  • Reduced base dynamic HP of all elemental bosses by 20% (max HP unchanged).

  • Central boss now uses dynamic HP mechanics (max HP unchanged).

  • Shadow King now uses dynamic HP mechanics (max HP adjusted to 2.45M, from 2.75M).

  • Fixed coordinate offset bug for central boss.

Optimizations

  • Pet auto-dismantle now includes purple-quality equipment (no slot distinction yet; future update).

  • Improved bonus display on map top-right (e.g., "+110%" now correctly shows "+10%").

  • Hunting PLUS buff now has a brief cooldown after claiming to prevent misclicks.

  • Added in-game admin settings: Players with \[GM] tag display names in blue.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed incorrect boss tooltips appearing in dungeons.

  • Fixed Guardian Shield Specialization I unable to crit and hitting too few targets.

  • Goblins no longer drop Flame Essence.

Changed files in this update

