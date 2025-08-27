VERSION 2.1.1 changes:

Hotfix update - playing the game at more than 144 FPS seemed to break some pieces of rotating geometry (such as the massive drills players have to traverse in chapter 3), by suddenly and randomly changing the axis they rotate around. This essentially made it impossible to progress through the game at above than 144 FPS.



Fixed by replacing old rotation code with a new custom script for rotating geometry, so the game should be playable at high framerates now.