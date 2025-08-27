 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19753523
1. Fixed an issue where animal sounds were not affected by lowering the sound effects volume.

2. Fixed an issue where the achievement “Trailblazer” could be obtained in Level 4 without taking the shortcut.

3. Fixed an issue where the remaining photo count displayed on the camera UI did not match the actual number of shots left.

4. Gate switch states are now saved automatically.

5. Fixed an issue where narration did not play when deleting items after narration had been muted.

6. Adjusted the size of the reset box area surrounding the entire field of the hidden level.

7. Adjusted certain areas in the hidden level (difficulty balancing).

8. Fixed an issue where obtaining Collectible #2 did not affect certain wall areas in the Poolrooms of Level 5.

