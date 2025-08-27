 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19753474 Edited 27 August 2025 – 12:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings fellow cultivators. Here is another small patch.

Changes


  • Buy back list now clear after reincarnation.

  • Manuals and Physique drops from lootchests are now at the top of the list.

  • If a drop has below 0.01% drop chance it will show a lower value instead of just 0.0%

  • It should now count soul perks correctly.

  • When a new manual is collected Dao and Array comprehension should now update properly.

  • Reworked Soul conversion reset cost. Should now be less extreme scaling. A bit more expensive early but less expensive later on.

  • Fixed a bug where even though you have reached immortal realm it still said "????"

