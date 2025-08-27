Greetings fellow cultivators. Here is another small patch.
Changes
- Buy back list now clear after reincarnation.
- Manuals and Physique drops from lootchests are now at the top of the list.
- If a drop has below 0.01% drop chance it will show a lower value instead of just 0.0%
- It should now count soul perks correctly.
- When a new manual is collected Dao and Array comprehension should now update properly.
- Reworked Soul conversion reset cost. Should now be less extreme scaling. A bit more expensive early but less expensive later on.
- Fixed a bug where even though you have reached immortal realm it still said "????"
Changed files in this update