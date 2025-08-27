 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19753466
Update notes via Steam Community
Pay attention to the first message "Echoes from the past". Without finding the keylock for the moving wall, you won't be able to reach the Guardian of the Astrolabe. Also, think like and adventurer... collect all the stamina you can so you can use Hammashan powers as much as you want.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3914591
