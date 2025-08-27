 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19753292 Edited 27 August 2025 – 11:13:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Chefs,

Patch 0.4.3 is here with some exciting additions and important fixes:

  • Czech and French language support has been added.

  • Fixed several issues related to the Recipe Generator.

  • Tortilla selling price has been reduced for better balance.

  • A new customer has joined the game.

  • Several other bug fixes and improvements.

Thank you for your continuous support and feedback. As always, feel free to share your thoughts with us on Discord and on the Discussions ^^

Have a nice week
- Sizzle & Stack Team

