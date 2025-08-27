Hello Chefs,

Patch 0.4.3 is here with some exciting additions and important fixes:

Czech and French language support has been added.

Fixed several issues related to the Recipe Generator .

Tortilla selling price has been reduced for better balance.

A new customer has joined the game.

Several other bug fixes and improvements.

Thank you for your continuous support and feedback. As always, feel free to share your thoughts with us on Discord and on the Discussions ^^

Have a nice week

- Sizzle & Stack Team