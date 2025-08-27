 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19753182 Edited 27 August 2025 – 09:46:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
bug fixes:

- rebirth 3 intro not appearing
- rebirth 4 intro not appearing
- a certain area not existing in rebirth 4
- a certain call now has the correct dialogue
- ORANGE persisting through scenes
- a certain character's theme not looping
- post game not being avaliable

Changed files in this update

Depot 3890991
