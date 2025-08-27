bug fixes:
- rebirth 3 intro not appearing
- rebirth 4 intro not appearing
- a certain area not existing in rebirth 4
- a certain call now has the correct dialogue
- ORANGE persisting through scenes
- a certain character's theme not looping
- post game not being avaliable
Final Bug Fix I'm pretty sure
