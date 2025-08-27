Hello,

This is the IfSunSets development team.

We’re pleased to inform you that the game has been updated.

Thank you.

■ Update Version: v0.6.5

■ Main Update Details

The camera angle during NPC conversations has been adjusted.

Enjoy a more immersive dialogue experience.

The attack animations of Crocodiles and One-Eyed Crocs have been updated.

A new concept of “Minor Knockback” has been added, allowing you to recover quickly and prepare for the next attack even when knocked back.

Minor Knockback attacks can be blocked with a weapon guard.

35 Steam achievements have been updated.

However, the two achievements "It's me! Ma..r…" and "You know there's an easy mode, right?" have only gone through internal testing and have not been fully verified.

If an achievement does not unlock, please leave an inquiry.

We will check it promptly.

The Construction Mallet and Trap Mallet have been unified, and the UI has been redesigned.

The Trap Mallet has been merged into the regular Mallet and will no longer appear in the game.

Based on feedback that the previous system was inconvenient, both the UI and workflow have been improved.

Functions such as selecting Construction Mode and switching module types have been updated.

It may take some time to get used to, but once you do, the new system will provide a much more convenient building experience.

■ Update Details

🛠️ \[bugFix]

Fixed an issue where trap springs did not function properly.

Fixed an issue where unobtainable items remained in the compendium.

Fixed an issue with duplicate recipes for certain dishes.

Fixed a terrain gap near the mountains by the swamp.

Fixed an issue where pressing C while entering a bed name triggered the crouch action.

Fixed missing compendium entry, recipe, and item for Mushroom Tea.

Fixed missing recipe item for Flower Tea.

The gliding acceleration key guide now appears only when gliding is active.

Fixed an issue where the “Show/Hide Equipment” menu appeared when right-clicking on unequipped items.

Fixed an issue where dismantling the Cthugha Resonator yielded an abnormal amount of resources.

Fixed an issue where an incorrect UI appeared after placing a lantern on a display stand and clicking “Turn On Lantern.”

Fixed gaps in certain parts of the map.

Fixed an issue where the Nameless Captain did not respawn.

Fixed an issue where an invisible collision box existed above the Energy Farm.

Fixed an issue where trap durability was displayed incorrectly when the “Master of Traps” trait was applied.

Fixed an issue where some monsters were not registered in the Monster Compendium.

Fixed an issue where Purified equipment below Fine grade was missing the Contamination Resistance option.

Fixed an issue where Fine Desert Armor: Helmet did not apply additional options.

Fixed an issue where options on the Fine Crocodile Helmet were applied abnormally.

🌐 \[Multiplayer]

Fixed an issue where monster movement animations between attacks appeared unnatural from the guest’s perspective.

We are continuously working on fixing crashes and errors in the game



If you experience any issues after the patch, please tell us in our discord.

Your feedback is always welcome. You can write your feedback on Steam or Discord.



Discord: https://discord.gg/Ifsunsets



Bug report form (link)





