🔧 Changes

- Changed the Steam link to something more consistent 🔗

- Redesigned the placement of settings on the Start menu and in-game to accommodate the new General category ⚙️

- The Reset button has been repositioned to better align with other elements



✨ Additions

- New General category in the Home menu and in-game, including fullscreen settings and translation settings (still in progress)

- Translation Settings: Beginning of the translation system, with the first step in the menus (not yet 100% functional)



💡 Additional Information

- Regarding translated content, it will arrive in small pieces as new updates are released. In the current update, only the Home screen and its settings are translated. The rest of the game remains untranslated for now, but don't worry, this is temporary. The bulk of the system has been created. Now all that's left is to apply it to the entire game.