27 August 2025 Build 19753123 Edited 27 August 2025 – 09:59:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A small update from August 26, 2025


  • Fixed a game language issue (Russian instead of English).
  • Fixed an issue with the UI in the Alchemy Center.


Special thanks to the MEGACHAD for paying attention to the problem with language detection.

Changed files in this update

