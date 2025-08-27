Update Optimizations:

1.Fixed the issue where armor value remained unchanged after repair in the armor panel.

2.Optimized NPC demand timers towards players.

3.NPC affinity indicators showing who they like.

4.Fixed NPCs stopping production when player opens crafting menu; now they pause crafting instead.

5.Fixed missing cursor on death screen in some cases.

6.Fixed Elite Experiment No.17 dropping No.16 egg issue.

7.Increased grinder slot capacity to 30.

8.Fixed building seam flickering issues.

9.Fixed map markers being unclickable.

10.Adjusted NPC armor equip/unequip frequency.