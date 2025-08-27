1. Fix the issue of incorrect display level of the bamboo forest map
2. Fixed the issue where clicking the back button caused the card to load
3. Fixed the issue where switching languages caused the UI to disappear
4. Fixed the issue of incorrect display of equipment in the backpack under certain conditions
Updated some bugs
