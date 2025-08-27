 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19752997
1. Fix the issue of incorrect display level of the bamboo forest map
2. Fixed the issue where clicking the back button caused the card to load
3. Fixed the issue where switching languages caused the UI to disappear
4. Fixed the issue of incorrect display of equipment in the backpack under certain conditions

Changed files in this update

Depot 3656461
