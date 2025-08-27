- Changed how player connections are established. This will hopefully ensure that all cats in the lobby will also appear on screen, but lobbies will take longer to load. Especially for larger lobbies this will be noticeable.
- Made menu position more sensible relative to the cat's position and scale
- Removed lower case L (l), upper case i (I), and upper case o (O) from the lobby code generation for less confusion. This will invalidate all lobby codes created with previous versions of the game.
Multiple fixes
