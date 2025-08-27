 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Overwatch® 2 Gears of War: Reloaded
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19752979 Edited 27 August 2025 – 09:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Changed how player connections are established. This will hopefully ensure that all cats in the lobby will also appear on screen, but lobbies will take longer to load. Especially for larger lobbies this will be noticeable.
  • Made menu position more sensible relative to the cat's position and scale
  • Removed lower case L (l), upper case i (I), and upper case o (O) from the lobby code generation for less confusion. This will invalidate all lobby codes created with previous versions of the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3419431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link