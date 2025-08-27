0.93.12 and 0.93.13 Hotfix is now live on Steam! Below is the detailed changelist:

0.93.12:

Gameplay Adjustments

Adjusted the summoning of small animals outdoors to no longer be restricted by whether the room is closed.

Changed the working status indicator of the fry incubator (from rotating arrows to glowing effect).

Adjusted the texture anchor points of some facilities.

Optimized the selection logic when small animals overlap with facilities.

BUG Fixes

Fixed the issue where reloading without drone battery will repeatedly trigger low battery warnings.

Fixed the abnormal resource refresh in the River Valley, Wetland, and Ridge Valley areas.

Fixed the issue where casting a line in the eastern pond would immediately cause the hook to detach.

Fixed the problem of identical items failing to stack due to functional changes in updates.

Fixed the issue where the sound effect repeated at the end of fishing.

Fixed the abnormal behavior when placing fish tank objects in construction mode.

Fixed the display abnormality in the River Valley map (Cliff Corner - Junkpile Mountain Cliff area).

Fixed the issue where the fish tank did not update properly after loading a saved game.

0.93.13:

BUG Fixes

Attempted to fix floating and freezing issues that could occur when removing platforms during animals' movement.,

Attempted to fix issues where animals will not produce raw materials under certain conditions.,

Fixed an issue where Mody's position might be abnormal after inheriting a saved game.,

Fixed an issue where clicking on animal status prompts/building health prompts could cause the confirmation of construction pop up to be invalid.,

Fixed an issue where ingredients would disappear when taken out of cooking utensils with a full backpack.,

Fixed an issue where the wood collection buff did not take effect when collecting wood from upright wooden frames.,