27 August 2025 Build 19752908 Edited 27 August 2025 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

0.93.12 and 0.93.13 Hotfix is now live on Steam! Below is the detailed changelist:

0.93.12:

Gameplay Adjustments

  • Optimized the selection logic when small animals overlap with facilities.

  • Adjusted the daily satiety consumption of small animals (Swamp Beast > Alpaca > Tail-standing Pheasant > Chameleon Bug).

  • Adjusted the texture anchor points of some facilities.

  • Changed the working status indicator of the fry incubator (from rotating arrows to glowing effect).

  • Adjusted the summoning of small animals outdoors to no longer be restricted by whether the room is closed.

BUG Fixes

  • Fixed the issue where the fish tank did not update properly after loading a saved game.

  • Fixed the display abnormality in the River Valley map (Cliff Corner - Junkpile Mountain Cliff area).

  • Fixed the abnormal behavior when placing fish tank objects in construction mode.

  • Fixed the issue where the sound effect repeated at the end of fishing.

  • Fixed the problem of identical items failing to stack due to functional changes in updates.

  • Fixed the issue where casting a line in the eastern pond would immediately cause the hook to detach.

  • Fixed the abnormal resource refresh in the River Valley, Wetland, and Ridge Valley areas.

  • Fixed the issue where reloading without drone battery will repeatedly trigger low battery warnings.

0.93.13:

BUG Fixes

  • Attempted to fix floating and freezing issues that could occur when removing platforms during animals' movement.,

  • Attempted to fix issues where animals will not produce raw materials under certain conditions.,

  • Fixed an issue where Mody's position might be abnormal after inheriting a saved game.,

  • Fixed an issue where clicking on animal status prompts/building health prompts could cause the confirmation of construction pop up to be invalid.,

  • Fixed an issue where ingredients would disappear when taken out of cooking utensils with a full backpack.,

  • Fixed an issue where the wood collection buff did not take effect when collecting wood from upright wooden frames.,

  • Fixed an issue where the mail "Greenhouse Seeds" might be sent repeatedly.

Gameplay Adjustments

  • Added texture variations for small animal toilets when no feces are present.,

  • Increased the stackable quantity of platform-type items and processing-type items.,

  • Lowered the satiety threshold for animals to start losing mood.

Report BUGs & Share Your Feedback

If you have encountered issues while playing or would like to share your feedback, please feel free to report it via our QA email at qa@logoi.net.

Alternatively, you could also report it through our Early Access Report Form or join Doloc Town official Discord community and report it there.

Follow us on Social Media & Community:

Discord

Twitter

Instagram

Subreddit

