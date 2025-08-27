Thank you for using Desktop Mate!

We're excited to announce the release of Desktop Mate Ver. 1.5.0, an update packed with improvements and bug fixes — all based on your valuable feedback and requests!

Please update to the latest version and enjoy the enhanced experience!

Highlights of This Update

Improvements & Refinements

Purchased characters will now appear at the top of the list for easier access.

You can now start moving a character even when the menu is open.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a problem where characters might move to unexpected positions when changing display arrangements in multi-monitor setups.

Fixed a bug where characters could appear off-screen if the window they were placed on was closed.

Fixed an issue where the character size set previously might not be restored on startup.

Fixed a bug where the character size might not display correctly in the settings screen when set to the minimum.

Fixed a rare issue where the app could close when changing characters.

Fixed a brief display glitch when creating a new alarm.

Fixed a bug where invalid values could sometimes appear when creating a new alarm.

If you encounter any issues or notice anything unusual after the update, please feel free to report it on the Steam Community Forums.

Your feedback continues to shape the future of Desktop Mate — thank you for being a part of it!