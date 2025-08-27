 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19752876 Edited 27 August 2025 – 10:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ New Game Mode: The Hanged One

  • Begin your run with a random Global Upgrade.

  • Fortune or misfortune? Only fate will decide what power you start with.

☠️ New Boss: The Broken Gear

  • A twisted machine of rust and ruin.

  • Red dominoes now score 0 under its oppressive curse.

  • Adapt your strategy or watch your combos crumble.

🛠️ UI & Quality of Life Improvements

  • Enhanced user interface for smoother navigation.

  • Improved feedback and effects during gameplay.

  • General balance and performance adjustments to make each run feel even better.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback 🙌 Every update brings us closer to shaping Delirium into the best roguelike domino experience possible.

🔮 Will you endure the curse of the Broken Gear, or rise with the fate of the Hanged One?

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3707611
macOS Depot 3707612
Linux Depot 3707613
