✨ New Game Mode: The Hanged One

Begin your run with a random Global Upgrade .

Fortune or misfortune? Only fate will decide what power you start with.

☠️ New Boss: The Broken Gear

A twisted machine of rust and ruin.

Red dominoes now score 0 under its oppressive curse.

Adapt your strategy or watch your combos crumble.

🛠️ UI & Quality of Life Improvements

Enhanced user interface for smoother navigation.

Improved feedback and effects during gameplay.

General balance and performance adjustments to make each run feel even better.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback 🙌 Every update brings us closer to shaping Delirium into the best roguelike domino experience possible.

🔮 Will you endure the curse of the Broken Gear, or rise with the fate of the Hanged One?