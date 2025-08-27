 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19752870 Edited 27 August 2025 – 10:13:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed windward penalty loading screen hint
- Fixed "skip waiting for players" widget closing animation looping
- Optimizations to post processing draw pass.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2706371
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2706372
  • Loading history…
