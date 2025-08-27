- Fixed windward penalty loading screen hint
- Fixed "skip waiting for players" widget closing animation looping
- Optimizations to post processing draw pass.
v1.1.9 - Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2706371
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2706372
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update