Hey everyone!

As you're all waiting for the Look Outside 2.0, currently planned for Halloween (but no promises), here's something to keep you entertained.

Update 1.6 comes with some new content, like new interactions with Freds and Jeanne, as well as some music tracks and new gear. That said, the focus is mostly on adjustments, fixes, polish, and balance tweaks.

Find out more in the full changelog below.

-Frankie

Additions:

New interactions with the Freds.

New interactions with Jeanne.

New rare interactions/events back home.

New music tracks have been added for some boss battles, composed by new contributor, Noncollision Obj!

New gear for one particular party member, obtained by killing some bosses while they are in your team.

It is now more difficult to obtain the Rusty Crown.

Additions to warzone area:

Made several additions and tweaks to improve the area's pacing.

Boosted enemy health, reduced the number of battles.

3 New enemies.

Removed some of the landmines.

Added the practice landmine to the minesweeper tent to help players figure out defusing.

Added some signs to the warzone and the final maze of the landlord's apt to help people find exits

Removed enemies from that trench section that leads to the final phase of the warzone.

Most soldiers can now drop dog tags.

Added a message indicating to the player that they can leave once they pay their rent for the second time.

Additions to the trench digger boss.

Additions to the taxidermy area:

New taxidermy area, music and graphics.

New phase to the taxidermy boss.

New music for the taxidermy boss final phase.

New reward for defeating it.

Taxidermy boss is now a superboss.

Some bosses have new music, balancing tweaks, new attacks, visuals and effects:

Rat King

Furnace

Face Taker

Stargazer

Garbage Worm

Elevator Freak

Suture Wire/Taxidermy

Grinning Beast

Trench Digger

A few new secret death scenes were added when you die in some circumstances.

Graphical Updates:

Polished some art assets that were still looking pretty sketchy! Still more of them to do, these are not all done yet.

Ending Cutscene images

Roof Creatures

Roof Backgrounds

Memorial sprites

Nestor animations

Final boss images

Hellrides' eating image

The Landlords' home corpses.

Nestor and Eugene.

Added Icons for many status effects and abilities.

Added new animations to the flamethrower and acid sprayer.

Added new animations to some enemy attacks.

Balance Tweaks:

Made Ernest and Col Squeakums a bit more dangerous if you attack them.

Made several bosses easier on Easy mode.

Made the Elevator Thing a much more dangerous battle.

Made the Spore Guardian and Spore Queen much more dangerous.

Boosted the max health of several parking lot enemies.

Increased the life of Xin-Amon and its parts.

Reduced defense of most body armor equipment

Made the game cartridges of Wizards Hell and Myrmidon give you their skills a bit faster, shortened the completion of those two games.

Increased the cost of Joel's Teethstorm, slightly reduced its damage.

Rebalanced Joel's Devour ability. He no longer gains a minimum of 1 point for each enemy devoured - he now needs to eat several smaller enemies to add up to 1 HP of growth.

Rebalanced Eugenes' haggling.

Made Papineau's Bear Hug a little bit weaker overall, but added to its minimum damage.

Tweaked the frequency of the Rat Baby interactions with party members, they were too common.

Bug Fixes/Misc Tweaks:

Fixed interaction with Ernest so he joins you for free the first time on easy mode.

Fixed dialogue for Ernest on his first recruitment, he spoke as though he had given you a tour before, even when it is your first meeting.

Fixed easy mode autosaves activating before special death scenes

Fixed being unable to remove Sophie from your party after she returns with her mom, and you get her back into your team.

Tweaked the wall mouth encounter's dialogue tree to be a bit less rigid.

Fixed some issues where, sometimes, encounters that trigger just as you leave a room lead to a glitch where the encounter immediately triggers if you return. (especially with the big shadow monsters)

Joel: Fixed that Gum Up The Works can trigger counterattacks from Biting Armor, Joel attacking himself.

Fixed reloading the flamethrower and the acid sprayer.

Fixed issue with recharging the cattle prod spear.

Fixed Toxic Fred becoming invulnerable in some circumstances

Fixed Garrison skill not working properly.

Fixed Copy Dad working after the rat baby is removed from the party.

Fixed Panopticon copying rat baby's copy dad ability

Fixed the issue where Eugene does not reset the number of times you can haggle with him every day.

Fixed Christmas Sweater being almost impossible to get as an item in the gift box.

Fixed Giant Roach encounter.

Fixed the issue when you refuse to get Roaches in your team.

Fixed the hellfire background for the hellride fight still being the sketches.

Fixed Monty's battle brewing sometimes giving the wrong number of items.

Moved some of Philippes' dialogue choices.

Made roaches chirp more rarely after you brought some home.

Fixed some of the crosswords video game's answers being wrong.



