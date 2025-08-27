Hello, this is Team Dunning-Kruger.

Based on your feedback, we’ve fixed some early bugs and applied a few updates.

Thank you!





Monster Summon Stack

Now, when you summon a monster, you will consume the number of summonses.

The number of summonses is recovered periodically, and if the number of subpoenas is insufficient, they cannot be subpoenaed.

You can check the remaining summon counts and recoveries in the slot.

Ability and reinforcement options related to the number of summonses were added.





Delete Ability Evolution Point Items

Evolutionary point entry has been deleted from Ability.

We will return the amount invested in the item.





Summonned Monster Structural Change



Monsters summoned with skills, etc. will no longer be rewarded with experience, etc.



Also, monsters summoned by skills, etc. will have a time limit life.









Reduce Monster Projection Duration

The duration of the monster's projectile (arrow, magic, etc.) is reduced.

As a result, the travel distance will also be reduced.

Depending on the type of monster, it has decreased by at least 20% to up to 40%.





Fixed '0 bug'

Fixed a bug where all the figures were zero at the start of the game.

As a related bug, we fixed a bug where the ability was applied twice in the next game of 0 bug.

Fixed other typos and awkward texts



Some typos and long text have been corrected.









