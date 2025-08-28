 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19752558 Edited 28 August 2025 – 01:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Funguys,

We’re addressing some of the feedback and bugs found by the community in this update.

Community Feedback Changes:

  • Winning a Run no longer removes your current Fire Curse (THE FIRE KING THANKS YOU FOR YOUR LOYALTY).

  • Rerolling Skills and Mutations can no longer show the same option.

Bugs You Helped Us Catch:

  • Fixed rerolling Dew at max level resulting in a blank Skill Card offer.

  • Fixed equipped Pet icon sometimes not appearing correctly.

  • Fixed Keybind Hint sometimes not appearing correctly.

  • Fixed Douse Dew quest appearing when the player has no Fire Curse.

  • Fixed Chestnut from Elites sometimes dropping inside a building.

  • Fixed Soulboom: Sweet Release not dealing damage on dash.

  • Fixed inability to move the cursor in the Shroomshop when using a controller.

  • Fixed locking Dew at max level resulting in a UI softlock.


General Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed various VFX & SFX issues.

  • Fixed various UI issues.

✨ Thanks to all your feedback and bug reports, Funguys Swarm keeps getting better with every update. Keep the feedback coming — together we’ll keep making the game even juicier! 🍄💥

— Stairway Games

