Hi Funguys,

We’re addressing some of the feedback and bugs found by the community in this update.

Community Feedback Changes:

Winning a Run no longer removes your current Fire Curse (THE FIRE KING THANKS YOU FOR YOUR LOYALTY).

Rerolling Skills and Mutations can no longer show the same option.

Bugs You Helped Us Catch:

Fixed rerolling Dew at max level resulting in a blank Skill Card offer.

Fixed equipped Pet icon sometimes not appearing correctly.

Fixed Keybind Hint sometimes not appearing correctly.

Fixed Douse Dew quest appearing when the player has no Fire Curse.

Fixed Chestnut from Elites sometimes dropping inside a building.

Fixed Soulboom: Sweet Release not dealing damage on dash.

Fixed inability to move the cursor in the Shroomshop when using a controller.

Fixed locking Dew at max level resulting in a UI softlock.



General Bug Fixes:

Fixed various VFX & SFX issues.

Fixed various UI issues.

✨ Thanks to all your feedback and bug reports, Funguys Swarm keeps getting better with every update. Keep the feedback coming — together we’ll keep making the game even juicier! 🍄💥

— Stairway Games