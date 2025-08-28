- Optimized the implementation of the Memo UI.
- Made additional optimizations based on graphics settings.
- Adjusted the gamepad control scheme in certain UI screens.
- Fixed an issue where gamepad icons might not display correctly in certain situations.
- Fixed an issue where untranslated text would appear in some languages.
- Fixed an issue where the game could loop in certain situations.
Demo Version Changes
- The demo version has been updated to reflect the changes in Version 1.2.0 of the full game.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update