28 August 2025 Build 19752521 Edited 28 August 2025 – 02:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.2.0 Patch Notes
  • Optimized the implementation of the Memo UI.
  • Made additional optimizations based on graphics settings.
  • Adjusted the gamepad control scheme in certain UI screens.
  • Fixed an issue where gamepad icons might not display correctly in certain situations.
  • Fixed an issue where untranslated text would appear in some languages.
  • Fixed an issue where the game could loop in certain situations.


Demo Version Changes
  • The demo version has been updated to reflect the changes in Version 1.2.0 of the full game.


Thank you.

