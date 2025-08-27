 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19752475 Edited 27 August 2025 – 09:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
We'll be rolling out the 8.4d Hotfix at 9:30 AM (UTC).
Please restart the game to download the update.
*Some changes may not be applied to tooltips or Practice modes


Matchmaking Adjustments

Asia 1 Server
  • The top-tier queue will have stricter matchmaking, with the highest tier restricted to players with Mythril 8000+.
  • Union Circuit queue will be expanded when matchmaking is taking long.

North America Server
  • The top-tier queue will have stricter matchmaking, with the highest tier restricted to players with Diamond 2+.
  • If matchmaking takes too long for lower and mid-tier players, the queue will be slightly expanded to ensure smoother matchmaking.

Europe Server
  • The top-tier queue will have stricter matchmaking, with the highest tier restricted to players with Diamond 4+.
  • If matchmaking takes too long for lower and mid-tier players, the queue will be slightly expanded to ensure smoother matchmaking.


Character

Nadine
  • Base Defense 50 → 52


Mai
  • Shawl Veil(W)
    • Movement Speed Increase 5/8/11/14/17% → 8/11/14/17/20%


Sissela
  • Base Defense 45 → 47


Alonso
  • Magnetic Field(R)
    • Slow 50% → 60%


Jenny
  • Defense per level 2.6 → 2.7


Armor

Leg
  • Space Boots Max HP 100 → 120


Lone Wolf

Character Balancing

NiaH
  • Pistol
    • Damage Dealt 102% → 104%


Daniel
  • Dagger
    • Damage Dealt 97% → 96%


Debi & Marlene
  • Two-handed Sword
    • Damage Dealt 102% → 100%


Rozzi
  • Pistol
    • Damage Dealt 100% → 98%


Lenore
  • Guitar
    • Damage Dealt 100% → 101%
    • Damage Taken 98% → 97%


Li Dailin
  • Nunchaku
    • Damage Dealt 97% → 96%
    • Damage Taken 103% → 104%

  • Glove
    • Damage Dealt 98% → 96%


Magnus
  • Bat
    • Damage Dealt 104% → 100%
    • Damage Taken 108% → 106%


Bianca
  • Arcana
    • Damage Dealt 103% → 105%
    • Damage Taken 98% → 97%


Shoichi
  • Dagger
    • Damage Dealt 98% → 97%


Sua
  • Bat
    • Damage Dealt 100% → 97%

  • Hammer
    • Damage Dealt 100% → 98%


Sissela
  • Shuriken
    • Damage Dealt 100% → 101%
    • Damage Taken 98% → 97%

  • Throw
    • Damage Dealt 101% → 102%
    • Damage Taken 98% → 97%


Adriana
  • Throw
    • Damage Dealt 102% → 104%


Adina
  • Arcana
    • Damage Dealt 100% → 102%
    • Damage Taken 100% → 98%


Jan
  • Glove
    • Damage Dealt 99% → 97%


Emma
  • Arcana
    • Damage Dealt 96% → 94%

  • Shuriken
    • Damage Dealt 96% → 95%


Irem
  • Throw
    • Damage Dealt 100% → 98%


Chloe
  • Shuriken
    • Damage Dealt 97% → 94%


Felix
  • Spear
    • Damage Dealt 97% → 96%


Hyunwoo
  • Glove
    • Damage Dealt 100% → 99%



Bug Fixes

  • Camera on the screen will now move at the intended speed when moving diagonally.
  • Mobile Kiosk will no longer unintendedly display transparent.
  • Replay: Moving through the timeline will no longer display an error pop-up and take you to the lobby.
  • Daniel: Enemy Daniel's HP Gauge will no longer unintendedly display outside its vision range.
  • Theodore: Sparknade(E) will now correctly be enhanced when piercing through the Power Screen(W).
  • The Chronosphere's safe zone will no longer incorrectly start shrinking before Night 7.

