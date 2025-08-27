Please restart the game to download the update.
*Some changes may not be applied to tooltips or Practice modes
Matchmaking AdjustmentsAsia 1 Server
- The top-tier queue will have stricter matchmaking, with the highest tier restricted to players with Mythril 8000+.
- Union Circuit queue will be expanded when matchmaking is taking long.
North America Server
- The top-tier queue will have stricter matchmaking, with the highest tier restricted to players with Diamond 2+.
- If matchmaking takes too long for lower and mid-tier players, the queue will be slightly expanded to ensure smoother matchmaking.
Europe Server
- The top-tier queue will have stricter matchmaking, with the highest tier restricted to players with Diamond 4+.
- If matchmaking takes too long for lower and mid-tier players, the queue will be slightly expanded to ensure smoother matchmaking.
CharacterNadine
- Base Defense 50 → 52
Mai
- Shawl Veil(W)
- Movement Speed Increase 5/8/11/14/17% → 8/11/14/17/20%
Sissela
- Base Defense 45 → 47
Alonso
- Magnetic Field(R)
- Slow 50% → 60%
Jenny
- Defense per level 2.6 → 2.7
ArmorLeg
- Space Boots Max HP 100 → 120
Lone Wolf
Character BalancingNiaH
- Pistol
- Damage Dealt 102% → 104%
Daniel
- Dagger
- Damage Dealt 97% → 96%
Debi & Marlene
- Two-handed Sword
- Damage Dealt 102% → 100%
Rozzi
- Pistol
- Damage Dealt 100% → 98%
Lenore
- Guitar
- Damage Dealt 100% → 101%
- Damage Taken 98% → 97%
- Damage Dealt 100% → 101%
Li Dailin
- Nunchaku
- Damage Dealt 97% → 96%
- Damage Taken 103% → 104%
- Damage Dealt 97% → 96%
- Glove
- Damage Dealt 98% → 96%
Magnus
- Bat
- Damage Dealt 104% → 100%
- Damage Taken 108% → 106%
- Damage Dealt 104% → 100%
Bianca
- Arcana
- Damage Dealt 103% → 105%
- Damage Taken 98% → 97%
- Damage Dealt 103% → 105%
Shoichi
- Dagger
- Damage Dealt 98% → 97%
Sua
- Bat
- Damage Dealt 100% → 97%
- Hammer
- Damage Dealt 100% → 98%
Sissela
- Shuriken
- Damage Dealt 100% → 101%
- Damage Taken 98% → 97%
- Damage Dealt 100% → 101%
- Throw
- Damage Dealt 101% → 102%
- Damage Taken 98% → 97%
- Damage Dealt 101% → 102%
Adriana
- Throw
- Damage Dealt 102% → 104%
Adina
- Arcana
- Damage Dealt 100% → 102%
- Damage Taken 100% → 98%
- Damage Dealt 100% → 102%
Jan
- Glove
- Damage Dealt 99% → 97%
Emma
- Arcana
- Damage Dealt 96% → 94%
- Shuriken
- Damage Dealt 96% → 95%
Irem
- Throw
- Damage Dealt 100% → 98%
Chloe
- Shuriken
- Damage Dealt 97% → 94%
Felix
- Spear
- Damage Dealt 97% → 96%
Hyunwoo
- Glove
- Damage Dealt 100% → 99%
Bug Fixes
- Camera on the screen will now move at the intended speed when moving diagonally.
- Mobile Kiosk will no longer unintendedly display transparent.
- Replay: Moving through the timeline will no longer display an error pop-up and take you to the lobby.
- Daniel: Enemy Daniel's HP Gauge will no longer unintendedly display outside its vision range.
- Theodore: Sparknade(E) will now correctly be enhanced when piercing through the Power Screen(W).
- The Chronosphere's safe zone will no longer incorrectly start shrinking before Night 7.
