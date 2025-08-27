1. Bug Fixes in the Encyclopedia
Fixed issues with monsters such as Eyeball Army, Sapphire Octopus, and Sephiros.
2. Expansion of Neon Village
Added Cube Mountain Range
Added one new monster
3. UI Improvement
Swapped the positions of Fatigue and Hydration for better visibility.
도형렙업 A1.06 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
