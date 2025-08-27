 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19752425 Edited 27 August 2025 – 08:46:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Bug Fixes in the Encyclopedia

Fixed issues with monsters such as Eyeball Army, Sapphire Octopus, and Sephiros.

2. Expansion of Neon Village

Added Cube Mountain Range

Added one new monster

3. UI Improvement

Swapped the positions of Fatigue and Hydration for better visibility.

