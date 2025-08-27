 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19751927
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed issue where pushing a mirror could cause the mirror to push other objects. This behaviour had also resulted in a bug where mirrors could detonate bombs, and the resulting destroyed mirror would not reappear via undo.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1717941
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1717942
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1717943
  • Loading history…
