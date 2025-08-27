Aircraft

A bug that still caused aircraft to jump on runways in some cases has been fixed. ( Report ).

F-106A — a bug that caused one of the drop tanks to always display in X-ray view has been fixed. ( Report ).

Ground Vehicles

The Active scouting mechanic is now available on Scout UAVs.

Learn more about the implementation and limitations here.

There is now a 3 second delay when switching back to the ground vehicle after the player’s Scout UAV gets destroyed. This is to give the player time to understand how they were destroyed.

Interface

A table with scouting awards in the message with the battle results now has an indication of whether the particular scouting was conducted when the Scout UAV was launched or not.

The description of the “Air Strike” modification now includes information on how a launched Scout UAV influences the rate at which the required spawn points for an aircraft are reduced.

Graphics

A bug that sometimes caused the textures of some airfields to be overlapped by the underlying landscape has been fixed. ( Report ).

