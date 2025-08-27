 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Gears of War: Reloaded
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19751841 Edited 27 August 2025 – 08:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added an in-game menu where you can now directly adjust your Twitch settings.

- Fixed various smaller bugs.

If you should have any trouble with this update, you can rollback to a previous version by entering the beta branch with the password previousbuild.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1982121
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link