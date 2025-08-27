Another patch with some smaller fixes:
- Crash caused by faulty AI script handling.
- Some encounters would incorrectly think hostile ships you were attacking were friendly.
- Ships can be searched in sandbox by design ID now.
Patch 0.0.0.59
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3597251
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update