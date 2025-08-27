 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19751765 Edited 27 August 2025 – 09:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Another patch with some smaller fixes:
- Crash caused by faulty AI script handling.
- Some encounters would incorrectly think hostile ships you were attacking were friendly.
- Ships can be searched in sandbox by design ID now.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3597251
