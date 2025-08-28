Added Anzac Round uniforms - Canberra Raiders, Dolphins, Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, Penrith Panthers, South Sydney Rabbitohs, St George Illawarra Dragons, Sydney Roosters, Melbourne Storm, Gold Coast Titans
Added Alternate uniforms - Brisbane Broncos, Canberra Raiders, Parramatta Eels, Penrith Panthers, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Melbourne Storm
Added Heritage uniforms - Dolphins, Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, Wests Tigers
Added Pasifika uniforms - Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, New Zealand Warriors
Added New Zealand Warriors Dear Warrior uniform
Added Brisbane Broncos Black Jersey uniform
Added Training to Career Mode
Added Buy Now option to Auction House
Added Player statistics screen in Competition Mode
Added Star and Rookie Career Transfer requests
Added Career Mode Recruitment search filter
Added Career Coach Mode Local co-op
Adjusted Field goal charge meter
Resolved drop play maker logic
Updated Half-time UI with Team Management
Updated Five-Eighth and Half Back plays
Updated Play-The-Ball before Dummy Half readiness logic
Updated bonus try scoring UI
Updated Pro Team Player visuals
Updated Online pause menu UI
Updated Academy player skills UI
Updated Career navigation UI
Updated Custom match types Drop Kicks
Updated Conversion kick power meter logic
Updated custom competitions Logos
Updated “We Are The Champions” and “Unstoppable” achievement logic in Competition Mode
Updated “The Resolution Will Be Televised” achievement logic
Updated Controller audio settings
Updated General player visuals
Reduced Downtime between commentary
Improved Crowd population logic (member count and fan satisfaction)
Improved Stability
