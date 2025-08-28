Added Anzac Round uniforms - Canberra Raiders, Dolphins, Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, Penrith Panthers, South Sydney Rabbitohs, St George Illawarra Dragons, Sydney Roosters, Melbourne Storm, Gold Coast Titans

Added Alternate uniforms - Brisbane Broncos, Canberra Raiders, Parramatta Eels, Penrith Panthers, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Melbourne Storm

Added Heritage uniforms - Dolphins, Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, Wests Tigers

Added Pasifika uniforms - Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, New Zealand Warriors

Added New Zealand Warriors Dear Warrior uniform

Added Brisbane Broncos Black Jersey uniform

Added Training to Career Mode

Added Buy Now option to Auction House

Added Player statistics screen in Competition Mode

Added Star and Rookie Career Transfer requests

Added Career Mode Recruitment search filter

Added Career Coach Mode Local co-op

Adjusted Field goal charge meter

Resolved drop play maker logic

Updated Half-time UI with Team Management

Updated Five-Eighth and Half Back plays

Updated Play-The-Ball before Dummy Half readiness logic

Updated bonus try scoring UI

Updated Pro Team Player visuals

Updated Online pause menu UI

Updated Academy player skills UI

Updated Career navigation UI

Updated Custom match types Drop Kicks

Updated Conversion kick power meter logic

Updated custom competitions Logos

Updated “We Are The Champions” and “Unstoppable” achievement logic in Competition Mode

Updated “The Resolution Will Be Televised” achievement logic

Updated Controller audio settings

Updated General player visuals

Reduced Downtime between commentary

Improved Crowd population logic (member count and fan satisfaction)

Improved Stability

