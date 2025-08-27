 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19751513 Edited 27 August 2025 – 07:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Increased bonus experience per party member from 75% to 90% (Multiplayer)
* Fixed bug where Panther did not work correctly with Hunter skill
* Rogue Balance: Renamed skill "Master Poisoner" to "Poison Rend," increased duration to 60 seconds, and raised Rage cost
* Rogue Balance: Added new veteran skill "Master Poisoner"
* Rogue Balance: Clarified that skill "Gouge" is not a master skill
* Implemented changes to improve server stability
* Increased cooldown for skill "Meditation" from 3 minutes to 4 minutes
* Increased Mana cost for skill "Celerity"
* Fixed bug where mining animation did not display while mining in combat
* Added Unique Reward System to Adventurer's Guild Chests and Treasure Chests

Changed files in this update

