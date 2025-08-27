* Increased bonus experience per party member from 75% to 90% (Multiplayer)

* Fixed bug where Panther did not work correctly with Hunter skill

* Rogue Balance: Renamed skill "Master Poisoner" to "Poison Rend," increased duration to 60 seconds, and raised Rage cost

* Rogue Balance: Added new veteran skill "Master Poisoner"

* Rogue Balance: Clarified that skill "Gouge" is not a master skill

* Implemented changes to improve server stability

* Increased cooldown for skill "Meditation" from 3 minutes to 4 minutes

* Increased Mana cost for skill "Celerity"

* Fixed bug where mining animation did not display while mining in combat

* Added Unique Reward System to Adventurer's Guild Chests and Treasure Chests