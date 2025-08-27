 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight Overwatch® 2 Gears of War: Reloaded Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19751505 Edited 27 August 2025 – 07:39:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
August 26, 2025

  • Fixed bug that happened if pressing a keyboard shortcut to view a band member during the landscaping or busking cutscene.
  • Fixed bug that could erroneously show an extra travel day for flying to a city when you should arrive the same day.
  • Clarify gig pay between band share and manager share in gig results.
  • Middle mouse button now acts the same as left mouse button to mouse-look in first-person modes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Rising Star 2 Content (Win) Depot 1235111
  • Loading history…
macOS Rising Star 2 Depot (OSX) Depot 1235112
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link