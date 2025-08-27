- Fixed bug that happened if pressing a keyboard shortcut to view a band member during the landscaping or busking cutscene.
- Fixed bug that could erroneously show an extra travel day for flying to a city when you should arrive the same day.
- Clarify gig pay between band share and manager share in gig results.
- Middle mouse button now acts the same as left mouse button to mouse-look in first-person modes.
v2.98.380 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
August 26, 2025
