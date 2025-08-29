✅ Shujinkou Verified on Steam Deck

We’re excited to announce that Shujinkou is now officially VERIFIED on Steam Deck! ✅

Huge thanks to the awesome Steam Deck verification team for checking things out and giving us the green light. Whether you're on the go or chilling on the couch, you can now dive into the world of Shujinkou with full confidence and smooth performance!





Good luck taking down some of those tough Yajuu, or maybe use your fingers or Steam Deck-supported stylus to practice writing some Japanese for the Kanakae Orbs you've collected so far.

Thank you all for your support.

We can’t wait to see you adventuring on Deck!

Team @ Rice Games