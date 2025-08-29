 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19751494 Edited 29 August 2025 – 04:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✅ Shujinkou Verified on Steam Deck

We’re excited to announce that Shujinkou is now officially VERIFIED on Steam Deck! ✅

Huge thanks to the awesome Steam Deck verification team for checking things out and giving us the green light. Whether you're on the go or chilling on the couch, you can now dive into the world of Shujinkou with full confidence and smooth performance!


Good luck taking down some of those tough Yajuu, or maybe use your fingers or Steam Deck-supported stylus to practice writing some Japanese for the Kanakae Orbs you've collected so far.

Thank you all for your support.

We can’t wait to see you adventuring on Deck!

Team @ Rice Games

Changed files in this update

macOS English Depot 1386632
  • Loading history…
Windows English Depot 1386633
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link