Hello Adventurers,

Season 2 has officially arrived, and with it comes a full wipe. That means we’re all starting over again and we can’t wait to see the rush of new stories, rivalries, and adventures unfold from day one.

This season is a big step forward for Legacy: Steel & Sorcery. The new Goldbrook Farmlands open up the world beyond the hub, giving both new and returning players a fresh place to explore, gather, and even fish! Campaigns bring a new sense of purpose to your journey, with questlines you can tackle your own way. Warbanners let you leave your mark wherever you’ve conquered, while fishing adds a quieter moment of discovery to your adventures.

For your Lodge, we’ve added the Safe, a way to keep some of your most meaningful items even after the season ends. And for those chasing progression, Prestige now lets you push past level 20 and keep climbing all the way to 99, with rewards to show for it.

We’re incredibly excited to kick this off with you. The wipe is a reset, but it’s also a chance for everyone to jump back in at the same starting line and make this season their own. We’ll be there right alongside you.

See you all in the Farmlands,

Notorious Studios

Featured Changes

New Map: Goldbrook Farmlands 🌾

Goldbrook Farmlands is now live! This new map expands the world around the existing Goldbrook region, home to the Social Hub, by introducing a beginner-friendly PvE/PvP hybrid experience.

Designed for new players and those just starting the season, Goldbrook Farmlands is primarily focused on PvE gameplay, with about 80% of the map dedicated to PvE-only content. A smaller area in the western region is reserved for PvP, giving players the option to engage in player combat - or avoid it entirely.

This map is also a great location for gathering low tier resources and food items such as Pumpkins, Wheat and Apples.

Goldbrook Farmlands is a community-requested gameplay experiment, and we’re excited to hear your feedback as we continue to evolve the experience.

New Feature: Campaigns 🪧

Campaigns are a collection of quests that have multiple paths to completion. Each campaign has a theme, such as for a specific zone, class or gameplay experience.

Players can only have one campaign active at once, but can complete all quests within the questline in any order. However, to complete the campaign you must connect the first quest in the questline to the final one to unlock the reward.

As part of Season 2, we're excited to feature 7 campaigns, including 1 class specific questline.

Some campaigns have premium cosmetics that are a part of our new monetization system, like a "mini battle pass." After purchasing the premium questline, you unlock all cosmetics for the quests that you have completed. After unlocking these cosmetics, you will have them forever in your collection.

In order to advance the campaign at certain segments, players must turn-in a "Stepping Stone." Stepping Stones are granted to players sometimes when they level their characters from 1-20, or Prestige from 21-99.

Campaign progression is also wiped each season, allowing players to re-complete the questline for rewards and experience. We recommend players always have a Campaign active while adventuring to progress optimally.

New Feature: Warbanners 🏴

Mark your territory during your Adventurers by placing down your Warbanner. When other players interact with your banner, they can see your House name. Warbanners are perfect to plop down on fallen enemies, or when you clear a boss just to let others know you've been there. To drop your banner, use the Emote Wheel while in an Adventure (or in the Social Hub).

Warbanners can be customized, allowing you to change out the banner color, pole & topper and ornaments. Cosmetic options can be unlocked through Questlines, the Chronicle and more.

New Experience: Fishing!🎣🐟

You can gather Ore and Wood in Legacy, and now you can also gather Fish! To fish, simply interact (E) with any fishing pool found in your Adventures. For Season 2, these are only available in the new Goldbrook Farmlands map.

Fishing allows you to fish up, well... fish, which can be used for crafting at the Tavernmaid for consumables to be used in your Cooking Pot in the Lodge. But fish aren't the only thing you can fish up — sometimes it can be treasures, armor or something even more exotic.

New Lodge Furnishing: The Safe 🔑

The Safe is a new Lodge Furnishing that allows players to safekeep their most cherished items acquired during the Season. These items will persist into the next Season. That's right — they won't be wiped!

The Safe can be unlocked after leveling all other Lodge Furnishings to Level 3 as well as all Vendors to Level 6 through the Chronicle.

As with most features introduced during Early Access, the Safe is experimental —- and we welcome your feedback.

New Feature: Prestige 🏆

You can now progress past Level 20 into Level 99! Prestige is a cosmetic accolade, but you now earn a Stepstone when you Prestige (used for Questline progression).

The Bed and Rested Experience also help boost how fast you Prestige.

New Feature: The Shop (Monetization)

Zahir Moonjade has arrived in Stonehaven, traveling from the Sea of Sands in the far East. In exchange for Dragon Teeth, he will sell you Premium Campaigns. Purchasing items from Zahir will improve your reputation with him. In the future, he will sell even more rare treasures at higher reputation levels. (Note that wipes will not reset Zahir's reputation levels)

All proceeds from The Premium Shop will go to adding more features and content to Legacy: Steel & Sorcery, as well as marketing for our eventual 1.0 Gold Master release. We appreciate everyone's support on our development journey!

To visit Zahir's Shop, click the Shop button at the bottom of the main Adventure menu.





🗒️ General Changes

Player Characters, Stash and other progression has been reset during this Seasonal Wipe

Total Stash size increased by 1 Stash Tab 🧡 Community Feedback

Total Character slots have increased by 1 🧡 Community Feedback

You can now "Prestige Level" from level 20-99 with Characters

You can now "Prestige Level" from level 6-99 with Vendors

You now earn a Stepstone (Item) when you level your player Characters and Vendors. Stepstones are used to complete progression steps in the new Campaign quest feature. Stepstones are wiped during the Seasonal Wipe. When you earn a Stepstone, they will appear in your Inbox (the mail icon at the main Adventure Lobby screen) Characters begin earning Stepstones at level 10, then every other level after that. (So 12, 14, etc.) Leveling a Vendor will grant a Stepstone at level 3 and 6, then every level after that (so 7, 8, 9, etc.)

Added many new Sigils as options when you create your account

⚔️ Combat

General

When you Equip a new weapon, your Stamina resets to 0 Developer Note: This is to address a degenerate behavior where players "weapon swapping" mid-combat. It is only intended to swap weapons "out of combat" or when you feel secure, other than Warriors who have an innate strength and intended gameplay experience to weapon swap

Swapping equipment through the Inventory screen is now blocked while Stunned or Incapacitated

Fixed an issue where players could swap toolbelts when an item inside the toolbelt is on cooldown

All weapon attacks and skills have been added to the Weapon tab in the skillbook

Jumping repeatedly after sprinting, with a weapon unsheathed, will reduce the momentum of the character to the intended unsheathed combat speed

Fixed many Block piercing attacks to no longer also cause Stagger effects through Unstoppable, some notable ones were Sentinel Strike, Air Vault, and the final charge of Wizard's Fireball

Possible fix to reduce the frequency of Sprint Attacks cancelling

Block Break Stun time increased to 3 seconds, up from 2 seconds

Block Break Stun does not decrease Resilience

Block Break Stun now removes Resilience effects

Block amount regenerated after block break ends decreased to 33%, down from 50%

Block Stagger reactions no longer decrease Resilience

AI

New Creature: Gargoyle - While stone around castles at day, they awaken at night...

Fixed an issue where the Arcane Eye death bag was larger than intended, making it appear as if the Arcane Eye was getting larger when it died.

🧙‍♀️ Classes

Warrior

Mechanics

Enrage state no longer blocks Rage generation Developer Note: While we were happy with how much Rage the warrior generates in combat, we didn’t like that block didn’t feel integrate into the Rage system. This change will increase the Warrior’s Rage generation a meaningful amount, so some tuning changes may occur during/after the season.



Weapons

Mace and Shield Weapon Skill (Quake) Damage reduced by 10% Technical Attack (Shield Bash) Fixed an unintended issue where the shield bash animation would provide immunity to Snares, Roots, and the Block Break stun

Axe Fixed an issue where Whirlwind Enrage would be removed by releasing the key instead of the ability ending



Abilities

Iron Grip Distance and stun duration now scale with time held

Rampage Now removes Snares on activation Rage generation is blocked during this skill

Battle Frenzy Removed the shouting animation from Battle Frenzy so it no longer interrupts the skill that is being used during it.

Warpath Now has a new look! The Warrior now auto runs during Warpath Developer Note: Players can still steer even though this ability now autoruns. This tradeoff allows us to make Warpath have its own strength/weakness profile compared with the others in the skill bucket. First attack out of warpath is Unblockable



Class Tools

Warhorns Rage granted reduced to 30, down from 60 Developer Note: Warhorn has become too engrained into the Warrior gameplay, and in future patches we will be tuning the overall kit to be less dependent on Warhorn. Reduced Taunt effect radius to 10 meters, down from 15



Hunter

Mechanics

Reduced Haste granted by each point of swiftness to 4%, down from 5% Developer Note: Overall Hunters attack speed has increased a bit too high since Season 0. We’re working on bringing it back down and tuning things elsewhere.



Weapons

Swiftbow Normals 3rd Attack, Triple Shot 2/3 Arrows deal 1 Block damage each for 2 total, up from 1 Evade Attack Now costs 5 stamina to use Fixed evade attack to no longer consume special arrows in Goldbrook

Medium Bow Skill cancel window after releasing a normal attack increased by 5 frames Fixed a bug where Elven Dance could be cast while rooted



Abilities

Sentinel Strike Increase cooldown to 12 seconds, up from 10 Reduce flight speed of sentinel strike by 20% Increased number of frames until the instant cast projectile casts by 2

Shockbeetle Doubled the health scaling of the beetle



Class Tools

Frost, Explosive Arrow, and Lotus arrows, generate 20 Swiftness when hitting a target

Sentinel Arrow no longer triggers the Hunters own traps

Frost Arrow and Explosive Arrow have updated visuals

Traits

Fixed a bug where Disengage could be used preemptively on Phantom Dagger

Perks

Crestwind Swiftbow Reduced the charge time reduction to 25%, down from 40%

Elven Autumnhide Reduced Swiftness generated from Evading to 10, down from 20



Rogue

Mechanics

Stealth Jumping exertion sounds no longer play for other players while in Stealth / Invisibility



Weapons

Daggers 🧡 Community Feedback Developer Note: We’ve done some update to the design of the Dagger kit in an effort to add skill depth and counterplay (especially for the early/mid experience/skilled player) into the Dagger Rogue mechanics. Phantom Dagger is now avoidable if players Evade before the stun effect lands, but we added a bit more range on Cheap Shot to be used in close midrange situations and have begun fleshing out the Dagger moveset to include a Technical attack. The goal is also to make the Dagger Rogue (and Sword Rogue) more viable in close quarter melee combat, and not only rely on using Phantom Dagger+Cheap Shot combos. This will also help prep the Rogue weapon kits to make room for the Scorpion Tail to be released later during Season 2, which will have an innate midrange gameplay style. Normal Attacks Reworked many of the hit reactions so that Resilience would not proc as often while in a 1v1 situation using the Normal combo 2nd Attack Increased hit reaction to a Twitch, up from None 3rd Attack Reduced hit reactions from Small Stagger / Large Stagger, to Small Stagger / Twitch 4th Attack Reduced hit reactions from Small Stagger / Medium Stagger, to Medium Stagger / Twitch Added a Technical Attack to the daggers, Spider's Leap Leap forward dealing damage and applying a Sunder Armor effect Costs 10 stamina Has two charge levels depending on what level of charge was reached while holding Spider Bite Tap Charge Level - Sunder Armor effect lasts for 8 seconds, deals 1 Block Damage Half Charge Level - Uses up to 2 Adrenaline to increase damage, increase the Sunder Armor duration to 24 seconds, and increase Block Damage to 3 Charged Attack / Backstab Backstab damage reduced by 10% Backstab should now be usable directly after an evade if the button is held while evading as an alternate option to the Evade Attack Fixed an issue where every Backstab attack would reset the cooldown of Sharpened Blades trait Jump Attack Removed rotation rate slowing during attack Now has Unstoppable effect while descending Double Evade Attack Now has Unblockable effect Weapon Skill (Cheap Shot) Reworked, Cheap Shot is now a sand cloud projectile that travels forward for 5 meters, stunning all targets in it Stun time reduced to 2.5 seconds, down from 3 Cast time increased by 15%

Swords Block Sword Block skill has been reworked to be similar to an active Parry skill Block and Parry are only active for a short duration at the beginning of the skill, the Rogue is then in recovery without being able to do any action for a short time afterward Charged Attack Now progress through having Unstoppable, then Unblockable, at the final charge level Weapon Skill (Blade Rush) Sword Mark is now the same debuff as the Hemorrhage Catalyst applied by the Serrated Claw Jump Attack Has Unstoppable frames on the descent



Abilities

Claws Developer Note: These changes to the Claw abilities make using the Claw more viable to weave while performing your Normals. Claw attacks also count as a Normal attack, increasing your Weapon Combos (increased damage, stagger, etc.) No longer costs energy Initial affliction buildup amount reduced to 200, down from 300

Stealth Abilities Reduced the audible radius of the stealth entering sound to 5 meters, down from 15 meters Removed all other sounds from the startup of stealth abilities that could be heard at a distance

Shroud Invisibility now lasts 4 seconds, up from 3.5 Invisibility does not apply until 2 seconds after the stealth effect

Phantom Dagger Reworked Phantom Daggers effect after teleporting to the target After reaching the target, a Small Stagger is applied, then after a short delay all targets in an AoE at the point of landing are Rooted for 3 seconds Rogue enters Stealth for 2 seconds after completing the teleport Increase block damage of the dagger to 2, up from 1

Visage Increased the strength of the Snare applied by to 70% up from 50% Reduced Visage Projectile speed by 20%



Class Tools

Darts Jump is now intentionally blocked from being used while aiming the darts

Smoke Bomb Reduced Duration to 8 seconds, down from 15 Invisibility effect now only applies while inside the cloud After leaving the cloud Stealth is applied for 0.5s Cooldown increased to 45 seconds, up from 30 Smoke bomb recipe now creates 2 each time, up from 1 Fixed an issue where moving during Creep would remove the smoke bomb invisibility



Perks

Venomfang Reduced bonus stun duration to 0.5 additional seconds, down from 1

The Last Word Last Word debuff is now the same as the Hemorrhage Catalyst applied by the Serrated Claw



Traits

Pickpocket is back!

Silent Footsteps has been fixed to reduce the volume correctly for observing players

Priest

Weapons

Scepter Projectiles now correctly increase in damage when traveling through the mirrors Normal Attacks Reduced the arc of the 1st and 2nd attacks by 30 degrees Charged Attack Second and Third charge levels now deal 1 block damage Added a Small Stagger hit reaction to the third charge level projectile Healing Spark Healing projectiles no longer destroy on Mirrors Charged healing now correctly scales with weapon power, similar to the tap healing Technical Attack (Holy Nova) Can cancel out of the recovery of Holy Nova 5-10 frames sooner for Evades, Attacks, and Skills now

Staff Normal Attacks Third normal attack hit reaction upgraded from a Twitch reaction to a Small Stagger Technical Attack (Holy Nova) Can cancel out of the recovery of Holy Nova 5-10 frames sooner for Evades, Attacks, and Skills now

Sword and Buckler Charged Attack Penitence buildup from the fully charged projectile has been reduced from 500 to 200 Fixed not being able to transition into the charged attack from the sprinting state Sprint Attack Rotation input is now disabled once hit frames begin Jump Attack Removed rotation rate slowing during attack



Abilities

Mirror of Protection Fixed issues where the priest would be stuck in the mirror cast animation when used while evading or while healing with the scepter

Guided Star Guided Star movement should now support key bindings other than WASD Evading out of the guided star animation can be used in any direction now instead of being restricted to the backwards evade Fix for guided star cooldown being applied when cancelled before the projectile spawns

Heaven's Ward Updated the visuals

Heaven's Wrath Improved pathing behavior to function the same as the stars to better handle uneven terrain Increased travel speed of Heaven's Wrath by 25%



Traits

Holy Sparks Sparks no longer disappear when an allied player collides with them

Levitate Fixed an bug where Levitate could be used while stunned



Wizard

Weapons

Frost Orb Greater Ice Shard (Ice Shard Charged LMB) Fully charged Ice Shard does 2 block damage, up from 1 Frost Armor Increases physical armor by 50% of the Wizard's current amount, instead of adding a flat 30% armor Added an energy cost of 10 Frost Nova Cooldown increased by 2 seconds Fixed issues where it was castable while stunned and knocked down Blizzard (Alternate Attack) now deals double damage, but costs double the Energy. The frozen path from your Ice Slide (Evade Attack) now lasts longer.

Fire Staff Fireball Stagger effect should no longer pierce Unstoppable



Abilities

Overcharge Overcharge dodge is now blocked from being usable while Rooted

Time Warp The snap recall cast cannot be used until 1 second after applying time warp Targeting area radius reduced by 30%, distance remains the same Fixed a bug where the Wizard could Time Warp another Wizard's Time Warp effect.

Zap has a new look

Traits

Backlash No longer triggers on zero block damage events Damage and affliction buildup scale with the amount of block damage dealt Damage dealt now scales with weapon power

Leyline Visuals have been updated



🌳World

General

Birds now can be heard in Maple and Ironwood trees. Follow the sound, find the trees!

Fixed an issue where harvestable bits would get desync'd and couldn't be picked up

Fixed an issue where a button that would open a door would instead close it if a player was pushed off the button by something (like the door)

Map rotation has been updated so that Greenwood Night and Dawnhammer Crypt will always include Solos, while alternating between Duos and Mixed every 24 hours Developer Note: During Season 1 we rotated Duos and Mixed daily on Crypt, but with this update we’re adding Greenwood Night into the rotation. Our goal is to ensure Solos are always available across all maps, while keeping Duos and Trios concentrated on higher maps to support stronger matchmaking and a healthier player base.



Greenwood

Players must be Level 2 to queue this map

The Skeletons have moved from the Baron Estate, but still lurk below

Some Elite and Special mobs no longer patrol the main road

Reduced density of creatures at the Graveyard area

Greenwood Night

Players must be Level 2 to queue this map

The Skeletons have moved from the Baron Estate, but still lurk below

Spawning has been updated for the Solo mode, reducing density significantly

Mor’thog is a bit less powerful and now drops a new item needed for the Tier 3 Safe (Lodge)

Dawnhammer Crypt

New Creature: Plague Beetle - Watch out in the lower parts of the Crypt these pesky nuisances, or you'll soon suffer from Disease affliction.

Players must be Level 2 to queue this map

The spawning in the Solo version of Dawnhammer Crupt now has significantly less mob spawns

Reduced the drop rate of Crypt Stone

The Sewer Extract now has improved loot

The Stone Cipher extract now has a greater chance at dropping a Lodge Upgrade Item, Graveroot, and other high quality items

Goldbrook Farmlands

Added new map!

⚒️Items & Progression

The Hunter Class bag can now be dropped/deleted.

The Chronicle has been re-designed with new quests.

The Chronicle final reward is now a Legendary Ring as well as a unique cosmetic item only available to those who complete the Chronicle during Season 2.

Fixed an issue where the Iron Lantern could not be sold

Quests The Quest Board now has 3 quests available every reset, down from 4 The "Quest Board" Quests now say "Turn-in" instead of "Collect" or "Gather" as this is now a separate quest type. New Quest Type: Gather - This quest type is commonly found in Campaigns. In order to complete the criteria for this quest type, you must loot the item in the world. This is different than "Turn-in" (or what we called Gather previously) that exchanged the item from your Stash to the quest giver to complete



🪙 Vendors & Lodge

Vendors now partially refresh their inventory when they level up. The new items should appear immediately!

Fixed an issue where crafting or upgrading items from your character backpack would trigger an overflow if your stash was full

Enchantress You now gain some Experience when you Disenchant items

New Lodge Furnishing: Safe - Unlock the Safe to safeguard precious items that will persist through the Wipe.

New Lodge Furnishing: Saw - Placing Wood into the Saw will cause it to be chopped, used for crafting and other progression. The Weaponsmith will no longer chop wood.

Loom Crafting Silk can now only be done at Level 2 Crafting Faespun can now only be done at Level 3

Tanner Heavy Leather can now only be crafted at Level 2 Wild Leather can now only be crafted at Level 3

Forge Bloodsteel Bars can now only be crafted at Level 2 Mithril Bars can now only be crafted at Level 3

Transmutation Device Fixed a rare issue where some players would have 2 crafting slots instead of 3 at level 3



🖱️UI/UX

The Stamina Wheel now has a new look.

Inventory Widgets have been updated with a new look, including: Bones (Creature corpses), Stone, Leather, Wood and Metal

The Scroll Bar in the inventory now has a new look.

🔊 Audio

There is now new music for the main menu screen

Looking ahead: Coming later during Season 2

We're excited to announce a sneak peek at more content and experiences that will be shipped during Season 2, including:

New Weapon: Scorpion Tail (Rogue)

The Scorpion Tail is a weapon inspired by the Kusarigama, a traditional Japanese weapon that is a hybrid of melee and ranged combat. Our version features a spike instead of a ball, that allows the Rogue to apply whatever Affliction they chose with their Claw ability.

This weapon features melee and midrange attacks, as well as a psudo-aerial attack. The Scorpion Tail is a great option against melee creatures or players. And that's not all — while having the Scorpion Tail equipped, Rogues can also perform a triple-jump!

New Lodge Furnishing: Lucky Shrine

When players activate the Lucky Shrine, they become blessed for their next Adventure. Upon entering their Adventure, they may notice some of their equipment has been upgraded! The Lucky Shrine has a small chance to improve the quality of all of your Armor and Weapons as well as filling your Inventory once you enter the Adventure with some other special goodies.

The Lucky Shrine has a 2 hour cooldown and has a high chance to upgrade Junk (Brown) gear to Common, but significantly lesser chance at upgrading Common, Rare or higher gear when used. This feature is intended to help take the edge off of "gear fear" for newer players with low quality gear.

New Feature: Leaderboards

See how you rank up against other players in the Leaderboards. A weekly Leaderboard as well as a seasonal leaderboard will be available. If you place on the leaderboard, you can also earn a special reward.

Arena and Deathmatch Improvements

Alternative PvP game modes such as the Arena and Deathmatch will get a UI and system overhaul, turning the Arena into a round based experience in an improved map.

.. and more!