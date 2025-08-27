 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight Overwatch® 2 Gears of War: Reloaded Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19751492 Edited 27 August 2025 – 07:39:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Slightly increased the base market price of kitchen machines, food storage boxes and car wheels. For existing savegames, the change will be applied when the week changes.
  • Reduced cost of the first factory floor expansion from 100,000 to 75,000.
  • Since copper bar and wire are not needed until assembler technology products are available, copper bar and wire has been removed from the list of buildable items, until assembler technology has been purchased.
  • ESC key will no longer close the window that presents a newly unlocked technology, as you could easily close it by accident before viewing it.
  • Fixed an error causing items moving between belt and machine to not always move the same distance.
  • Fixed an error that could cause the market price of consumer items to increase when the market expansion technologies were purchased. This was an uninteded side-effect, only the demand should increase.
  • Fixed an error that global market expansion could unlock before national market expansion had been purchased.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3891761
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link