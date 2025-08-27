- Slightly increased the base market price of kitchen machines, food storage boxes and car wheels. For existing savegames, the change will be applied when the week changes.
- Reduced cost of the first factory floor expansion from 100,000 to 75,000.
- Since copper bar and wire are not needed until assembler technology products are available, copper bar and wire has been removed from the list of buildable items, until assembler technology has been purchased.
- ESC key will no longer close the window that presents a newly unlocked technology, as you could easily close it by accident before viewing it.
- Fixed an error causing items moving between belt and machine to not always move the same distance.
- Fixed an error that could cause the market price of consumer items to increase when the market expansion technologies were purchased. This was an uninteded side-effect, only the demand should increase.
- Fixed an error that global market expansion could unlock before national market expansion had been purchased.
Small update with tweaks and fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3891761
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update