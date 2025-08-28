Hello, Pilots!This is the Steam® version "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2" team.■GBO Antumn Festival Pre-eventStarting from [PDT] 08/28/2025 / [CEST] 08/28/2025, "GBO Antumn Festival Pre-event" will begin.■Period[PDT] 08/28/2025 01:00 – 10/01/2025 21:59 [Scheduled][CEST] 08/28/2025 10:00 – 10/02/2025 06:59 [Scheduled]■ContentSeveral events will be held during the campaign.■[GBO Autumn Festival Pre-event: ①] Wing Gundam Zero [EW] is now joining GBO2!!To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of "Mobile Suit Gundam Wing",Wing Gundam Zero [EW] from "New Mobile Report Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz" is now joining GBO2!Introducing the newest ★★★★ MS in GBO2 Steam®, Wing Gundam Zero [EW]"!・★★★★ Wing Gundam Zero [EW] LV1 (Raid unit, ground/space uses, cost: 700)■Mobile Suit Features・Raid unit with cost of 700.・This unit served as a prototype for the five Gundams deployed in Operation Meteor,a resistance operation against the growing military power of OZ within the United Earth Sphere Alliance.・The After Colony (A.C.) calendar began with humanity’s colonization of space. In A.C. 195,following the end of war between Earth nations and the colonies,the United Earth Sphere Alliance was established, advocating for Total Pacifism.But Dekim Barton, head of the Barton Foundation, a key player in space-based capital, secretly formedthe Mariemaia Army, a private military organization, to resume efforts to dominate the Earth Sphere.・This unit is equipped with the ZERO System, which directly transmits combat data to the pilot’s brain,enhancing their abilities.The Wing Binders mounted on its back provide vernier thrust for high-speed movement,and can also serve as defensive shields.It is also armed with the Twin Buster Rifle, capable of annihilating a colony in a single shot,making it ideal for hit-and-run tactics during strategic base assaults.This Gundam played a crucial role in liberating the Presidential Palace occupied by the Mariemaia Army.・Can be deployed both on the Ground and in Space.※This video may not be representative of the actual product.Skill “Aerial Boost”・Can be used in the air.Pressing "special attack" during a jump or while descending will consume thrust and perform a jump.Movement speed is increased and damage from ranged attacks is reduced when jumpingwhile this skill is active, but performing certain actions cancels the latter effect.More thrust is consumed when using this skill in succession.Skill “ZERO System” LV2・After activating the sub-weapon “Activate ZERO System”, the following effects occur for a limited time.・Attack power and mobility are increased・Max melee and ranged strengths are increased・While the amount of thruster consumed at the start of and during high speed movement is reduced・The primary ranged weapon can be used during high speed movement・The “Enhanced Offense System LV1” skill is granted・Damage from enemy attacks and stagger caused by cumulative damage are reduced・Psycommu lock-on time is extended・Performance of compatible weapons are enhancedAfter the effect ends, thrusters will be overheated.Skill "Emergency Self-Destruct Program"・When your unit is destroyed,the explosion deals damage to the enemy unit's overall HP and to all of their parts.Note that this skill will not activate if you are not on board the MS when it is destroyed.Sub-weapon “Split TB Rifle [Discharge] [EW]”・Requires focus, and can move while focused, but must stop to fire.Deals damage while discharging, penetrating MS on hit.It can also be used in the air, though the crouching bonus does not apply.When the “ZERO System” is activated, the weapon’s performance changesand the crouching bonus will be applied.◎Before activating “ZERO System”・Fires a non-staggering beam while spinning in place, attacking in all directions.◎While “ZERO System” is active・Fires a staggering beam in the reticle’s direction.※Wing Gundam Zero [EW] will be lined up in Supply Drop after the update of [PDT] 08/28/2025 01:00 /[CEST] 08/28/2025 10:00.■[GBO Autumn Festival Pre-event: ②] Wing Gundam Zero [EW] guaranteed STEP UP Supply DropStarting from [PDT] 08/28/2025 / [CEST] 08/28/2025,Wing Gundam Zero [EW] LV1 Guaranteed STEP UP Supply Drop will begin.■Period[PDT] 08/28/2025 01:00 – 09/03/2025 21:30 [Scheduled][CEST] 08/28/2025 10:00 – 09/04/2025 06:30 [Scheduled]■ContentA Supply Drop, in which 10 consecutive Supply Drops can be requested up to STEP7.The STEP will progress by 1 each time you perform a request,as STEP1 → STEP2 → STEP3 → STEP4 → STEP5 → STEP6 → STEP7.Once you reach STEP7, the Boosted Supply Drop will end.・STEP1 (15 Tokens): Tokens 50% OFF!・STEP2 (30 Tokens): 50 ★★★★ Mechanic tickets for bonus!・STEP3 (30 Tokens): 50 ★★★★ Modification kits for bonus!・STEP4 (30 Tokens): ★★★★ Materials Drop Rate x2!・STEP5 (30 Tokens): ★★★★ Materials Drop Rate x3! + 100 ★★★★ Mechanic tickets for bonus!・STEP6 (30 Tokens): ★★★★ Materials Drop Rate x3! + 100 ★★★★ Modification kits for bonus!・STEP7 (30 Tokens): 1 Wing Gundam Zero [EW] guaranteed!+ custom part "Category Sp ATK Program [Raid] LV1" for bonus!!■Custom part◎Category Sp ATK Program [Raid] LV1・Only equippable to Raid category.Increases Ranged and Melee strength by 7.Increases damage dealt to favorable-category enemies.※Wing Gundam Zero [EW] LV1 will be lined up in Normal Supply Drop after the update of [PDT] 08/28/2025 01:00 /[CEST] 08/28/2025 10:00.※Same supplies will be drawn as the ongoing Supply Drops.For details, please check the [Item List].※Please also make sure to have a check to the event schedule so that you will not miss anything.■[GBO Autumn Festival Pre-event: ③] Daily 1 Free Special Supply DropStarting from [PDT] 08/28/2025 / [CEST] 08/28/2025, Daily 1 Free Special Supply Drop will begin.■Period[PDT] 08/28/2025 01:00 – 10/01/2025 21:30 [Scheduled][CEST] 08/28/2025 10:00 – 10/02/2025 06:30 [Scheduled]※Additional details for the periodSpecial Supply Drop can be requested once for free from 17:00 [JST] on the first day of the campaignuntil 4:59 [JST] the following day, afterwards can be requested Everyday 5:00 [JST] – Next Day 4:59 [JST].Furthermore, every Thursday 17:00 [JST] and on the Last Day of the campaign 17:00 [JST] Supply Drop lineupwill be updated, therefore request times will differ.Please have a check to below for detailed schedule.[PDT]1st day: 08/28/2025 01:00 - 08/28/2025 12:592nd day: 08/28/2025 - 13:00 - 08/29/2025 12:593rd day: 08/29/2025 - 13:00 - 08/30/2025 12:594th day: 08/30/2025 - 13:00 - 08/31/2025 12:595th day: 08/31/2025 - 13:00 - 09/01/2025 12:596th day: 09/01/2025 - 13:00 - 09/02/2025 12:597th day: 09/02/2025 - 13:00 - 09/03/2025 21:308th day: 09/04/2025 01:00 - 09/04/2025 12:599th day: 09/04/2025 - 13:00 - 09/05/2025 12:5910th day: 09/05/2025 - 13:00 - 09/06/2025 12:5911th day: 09/06/2025 - 13:00 - 09/07/2025 12:5912th day: 09/07/2025 - 13:00 - 09/08/2025 12:5913th day: 09/08/2025 - 13:00 - 09/09/2025 12:5914th day: 09/09/2025 - 13:00 - 09/10/2025 21:3015th day: 09/11/2025 01:00 - 09/11/2025 12:5916th day: 09/11/2025 - 13:00 - 09/12/2025 12:5917th day: 09/12/2025 - 13:00 - 09/13/2025 12:5918th day: 09/13/2025 - 13:00 - 09/14/2025 12:5919th day: 09/14/2025 - 13:00 - 09/15/2025 12:5920th day: 09/15/2025 - 13:00 - 09/16/2025 12:5921st day: 09/16/2025 - 13:00 - 09/17/2025 21:3022nd day: 09/18/2025 01:00 - 09/18/2025 12:5923rd day: 09/18/2025 - 13:00 - 09/19/2025 12:5924th day: 09/19/2025 - 13:00 - 09/20/2025 12:5925th day: 09/20/2025 - 13:00 - 09/21/2025 12:5926th day: 09/21/2025 - 13:00 - 09/22/2025 12:5927th day: 09/22/2025 - 13:00 - 09/23/2025 12:5928th day: 09/23/2025 - 13:00 - 09/24/2025 21:3029th day: 09/25/2025 01:00 - 09/25/2025 12:5930th day: 09/25/2025 - 13:00 - 09/26/2025 12:5931st day: 09/26/2025 - 13:00 - 09/27/2025 12:5932nd day: 09/27/2025 - 13:00 - 09/28/2025 12:5933rd day: 09/28/2025 - 13:00 - 09/29/2025 12:5934th day: 09/29/2025 - 13:00 - 09/30/2025 12:5935th day: 09/30/2025 - 13:00 - 10/01/2025 21:30[CEST]1st day: 08/28/2025 10:00 - 08/28/2025 21:592nd day: 08/28/2025 - 22:00 - 08/29/2025 21:593rd day: 08/29/2025 - 22:00 - 08/30/2025 21:594th day: 08/30/2025 - 22:00 - 08/31/2025 21:595th day: 08/31/2025 - 22:00 - 09/01/2025 21:596th day: 09/01/2025 - 22:00 - 09/02/2025 21:597th day: 09/02/2025 - 22:00 - 09/04/2025 06:308th day: 09/04/2025 10:00 - 09/04/2025 21:599th day: 09/04/2025 - 22:00 - 09/05/2025 21:5910th day: 09/05/2025 - 22:00 - 09/06/2025 21:5911th day: 09/06/2025 - 22:00 - 09/07/2025 21:5912th day: 09/07/2025 - 22:00 - 09/08/2025 21:5913th day: 09/08/2025 - 22:00 - 09/09/2025 21:5914th day: 09/09/2025 - 22:00 - 09/11/2025 06:3015th day: 09/11/2025 10:00 - 09/11/2025 21:5916th day: 09/11/2025 - 22:00 - 09/12/2025 21:5917th day: 09/12/2025 - 22:00 - 09/13/2025 21:5918th day: 09/13/2025 - 22:00 - 09/14/2025 21:5919th day: 09/14/2025 - 22:00 - 09/15/2025 21:5920th day: 09/15/2025 - 22:00 - 09/16/2025 21:5921st day: 09/16/2025 - 22:00 - 09/18/2025 06:3022nd day: 09/18/2025 10:00 - 09/18/2025 21:5923rd day: 09/18/2025 - 22:00 - 09/19/2025 21:5924th day: 09/19/2025 - 22:00 - 09/20/2025 21:5925th day: 09/20/2025 - 22:00 - 09/21/2025 21:5926th day: 09/21/2025 - 22:00 - 09/22/2025 21:5927th day: 09/22/2025 - 22:00 - 09/23/2025 21:5928th day: 09/23/2025 - 22:00 - 09/25/2025 06:3029th day: 09/25/2025 10:00 - 09/25/2025 21:5930th day: 09/25/2025 - 22:00 - 09/26/2025 21:5931st day: 09/26/2025 - 22:00 - 09/27/2025 21:5932nd day: 09/27/2025 - 22:00 - 09/28/2025 21:5933rd day: 09/28/2025 - 22:00 - 09/29/2025 21:5934th day: 09/29/2025 - 22:00 - 09/30/2025 21:5935th day: 09/30/2025 - 22:00 - 10/02/2025 06:30■ContentDuring the event, pilots will able to request one FREE Supply Drop which contains all MS on the lineup Once a day.All Drops will be ★★ or above and guaranteed a MS, which means 35 MS in Maximum!※This Special Supply Drop will contain all MS and armaments on the lineup updated after [JST] 07/28/2022on other platform. (Supplies to be drawn in the special Supply Drops include all MS and weaponsthat have been previously excluded, also Freedom Gundam LV1 – 2, Dijeh [Luio & Co. Type] Lv1 andBurning Gundam LV1 –2, Char's Z'Gok LV1, Wing Gundam Zero LV1 which are only on Steam version)※For more details about the lineup and the MS drop rate, please check [item list].■[GBO Autumn Festival Pre-event: ④] Limited Special MissionStarting from [PDT] 08/28/2025 / [CEST] 08/28/2025, Limited Special Mission will be held in two parts.■Limited Special Mission [Round 1]Starting from [PDT] 08/28/2025 / [CEST] 08/28/2025, Limited Special Mission [Round 1] will begin.■Period[PDT] 08/28/2025 01:00 – 09/10/2025 21:59 [Scheduled][CEST] 08/28/2025 10:00 – 09/11/2025 06:59 [Scheduled]■ContentDuring the period, special mission will be available for all pilots.Pilots will able to obtain the limited rewards by completing the mission.■Mission rewards■Unit・★★★ Char's Gelgoog LV3 – 4 (Raid unit, ground/space uses, cost: 550– )■Main weapon・★ Beam Naginata [Enhanced] LV3 – 4■Accessories・Combat Helmet: Char 01・Mask: Char 01■Enhancement items・100 ★★★★ Mechanic tickets・100 ★★★ Mechanic tickets・50 ★★ Mechanic tickets・50 ★ Mechanic tickets※Unlike daily missions, you don’t have to complete all of them in one day.The achievement status will be carried over to the next day during the period.※The details of the missions and their achievement status can be found in the “Missions”→ “Limited”under the H.A.R.O. menu.※Rewards can be gained in the Rewards Center.■Limited Special Mission [Round 2]Starting from [PDT] 09/11/2025 / [CEST] 09/11/2025, Limited Special Mission [Round 2] will begin.■Period[PDT] 09/11/2025 01:00 – 09/24/2025 21:59 [Scheduled][CEST] 09/11/2025 10:00 – 09/25/2025 06:59 [Scheduled]■ContentDuring the period, special mission will be available for all pilots.Pilots will able to obtain the limited rewards by completing the mission.■Mission rewards■Unit・★★★ Char's Gelgoog LV1 – 2 (Raid unit, ground/space uses, cost: 450– )■Main weapon・★ Beam Naginata [Enhanced] LV2■Enhancement items・100 ★★★★★ Mechanic tickets・20 ★★★ Mechanic tickets・100 ★★★★★ Modification kits・50 ★★★★ Modification kits・50 ★★★ Modification kits・25 ★★ Modification kits・25 ★ Modification kits※Unlike daily missions, you don’t have to complete all of them in one day.The achievement status will be carried over to the next day during the period.※The details of the missions and their achievement status can be found in the “Missions”→ “Limited”under the H.A.R.O. menu.※Rewards can be gained in the Rewards Center.One more, we have Special Supply Drop event for all pilot every week! Enjoy the Pre-event!!The latest information will be posted on STEAM News and our X (Twitter) in the future.We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".