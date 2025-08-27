 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19751382 Edited 27 August 2025 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello, first of all, I wanted to thank everyone who has supported the game so far. You've sent me various feedback to improve the game, and I really appreciate it.
Anyways, here's a list of what is included in this patch:

Local Co-op

  • Each player now has a different cursor outline
  • Defeating bosses will now drop one upgrade for each player.

Online multiplayer still has issues and will remain in Beta, but I'm working on it.

Other Improvements

  • Durability is now less punishing
  • Potions now fill up faster
  • Damage over the display limit is displayed with better clarity

Bug Fixes

  • Game will now be able to load saved games with orbitting items.
  • Fixed issues regarding potion effects causing persistence buff when restarting the game.
  • Artifacts will now properly reset, preventing persistence buff.
  • Fixed a bug where dying to the Rune Wall would leave a permanent blockage where the boss is.
  • Reduced memory leak, preventing lag spikes (this may still happen, please report to me if so).
  • Fixed issue where amethyst shards are not saved.
  • Fixed an issue where charging augments don't interact properly with "number of shots" augments.

