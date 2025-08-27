Anyways, here's a list of what is included in this patch:
Local Co-op
- Each player now has a different cursor outline
- Defeating bosses will now drop one upgrade for each player.
Online multiplayer still has issues and will remain in Beta, but I'm working on it.
Other Improvements
- Durability is now less punishing
- Potions now fill up faster
- Damage over the display limit is displayed with better clarity
Bug Fixes
- Game will now be able to load saved games with orbitting items.
- Fixed issues regarding potion effects causing persistence buff when restarting the game.
- Artifacts will now properly reset, preventing persistence buff.
- Fixed a bug where dying to the Rune Wall would leave a permanent blockage where the boss is.
- Reduced memory leak, preventing lag spikes (this may still happen, please report to me if so).
- Fixed issue where amethyst shards are not saved.
- Fixed an issue where charging augments don't interact properly with "number of shots" augments.
