Local Co-op

Each player now has a different cursor outline



Defeating bosses will now drop one upgrade for each player.



Other Improvements

Durability is now less punishing



Potions now fill up faster



Damage over the display limit is displayed with better clarity



Bug Fixes

Game will now be able to load saved games with orbitting items.



Fixed issues regarding potion effects causing persistence buff when restarting the game.



Artifacts will now properly reset, preventing persistence buff.



Fixed a bug where dying to the Rune Wall would leave a permanent blockage where the boss is.



Reduced memory leak, preventing lag spikes (this may still happen, please report to me if so).



Fixed issue where amethyst shards are not saved.



Fixed an issue where charging augments don't interact properly with "number of shots" augments.



Hello, first of all, I wanted to thank everyone who has supported the game so far. You've sent me various feedback to improve the game, and I really appreciate it.Anyways, here's a list of what is included in this patch:Online multiplayer still has issues and will remain in Beta, but I'm working on it.