Patch 2.6
Minor Changes
Scout
-Guild Knives and Dive are now Physical Attacks (instead of a Magic Spell).
-Fury is now a Certain Hit rather than a Magical Attack.
Final Fight Reworked
-Corrupted Blade nerfed. Damage Reduced, and no longer a guaranteed Critical. This skill was intended as a Debuff Attack, not a 1 hit kill. It was often followed by Lokin's Blade which is intended as a 1 hit kill and that could result in half the team being wiped out instantly.
-Various rotations and spells modified. Also lowered the Magic Power for Stage 3.
-Confirmed that the fight was still winnable with a very under-leveled Team.
Changed files in this update