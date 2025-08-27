 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19751381 Edited 27 August 2025 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 2.6
Minor Changes

Scout

-Guild Knives and Dive are now Physical Attacks (instead of a Magic Spell).

-Fury is now a Certain Hit rather than a Magical Attack.

Final Fight Reworked

-Corrupted Blade nerfed. Damage Reduced, and no longer a guaranteed Critical. This skill was intended as a Debuff Attack, not a 1 hit kill. It was often followed by Lokin's Blade which is intended as a 1 hit kill and that could result in half the team being wiped out instantly.

-Various rotations and spells modified. Also lowered the Magic Power for Stage 3.

-Confirmed that the fight was still winnable with a very under-leveled Team.

Changed files in this update

