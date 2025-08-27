We participated in BIC 2025, the largest indie game event in Korea.
Based on feedback from the demo, we’ve updated various areas including combat effects, system UI, skill text, and overall visibility.
🎯 Combat Visual Effects ImprovementWhen defeating an elite monster, a unique visual effect now plays to enhance the sense of impact.
Hit guides have been added to the face and legs of large monsters, making it easier to target their weak points.
If a monster has special traits such as knockback immunity or status effect immunity, they are now displayed beneath the HP bar.
⚔️ Skill and Brand System OverhaulSkill-related attributes are now referred to uniformly as “<color=yellow>Brands</color>” to reduce confusion with elemental properties.
Skill icons now include visual indicators showing whether the skill is <color=yellow>Offensive</color>, <color=blue>Defensive</color>, or <color=green>Utility</color>.
When using a taunt skill, the affected monster will become temporarily immune to CC (crowd control) effects.
🧩 UI and Tactical System EnhancementsThe party member swap UI has been further refined to provide more detailed and intuitive information.
🌀 New Focus Attack UI Trigger ConditionsWhen your combo count exceeds 15 or the Party Gauge exceeds 50%,
the Focus Attack UI will automatically activate.
🪶 Simple Mode Added
When enabled, Simple Mode hides all party members’ HP bars and damage meters,
ideal for players who prefer a cleaner screen and better combat focus.
You can toggle this mode off in the settings to return to the standard view.
Thank you always!
Changed files in this update