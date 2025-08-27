Standard infected will always remain enabled. Everything else is up to you.

Presets are fully shareable via mod.io and more modding support will be investigated later on

Shareable game presets let you shape Pandemic runs to fit your own scenarios or roleplay needs with friends. The following are just loose examples of conditions players could configure towards, but the only real limit is your imagination when it comes to tweaking:

28 Weeks Later–style : fast, rage-driven infected that overwhelm through speed.

Dawn of the Dead–style : slower shamblers with greater durability and punishing melee.

Left 4 Dead–style: similar to the vanilla game’s balance, but with the option to make it harder or easier through further tweaks.

Disclaimer: References to films or games like 28 Weeks Later, Dawn of the Dead, or Left 4 Dead are used only as loose examples of potential configurations. They are not official presets, and we make no claim to ownership of these original works.