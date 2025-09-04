Hello Builders!

The update 4 is now available on every platform! It brings new vehicles, 2 new DLC maps, Difficulty Options, QoL improvements and various bug fixes. Read the complete patch notes below.

PATCH NOTES

New Features

DLC - Added New DLC Vehicles

• Vostok MU-97 "Ant" Bridge Layer

• Vostok MU-97 "Ant" Rusty Bridge Layer

DLC - Added New DLC Vehicles Variants

• Tayga 6455B Bridge Layer

• Armiger Thunder "Expedition" Scout

• MULE T1 "Trailblazer" Cargo Crane Truck

• Tuz 119 "Mutt" Rusty Scout

DLC - Added 2 Maps

• Contamination

• Wash Out

FREE - Added New Vehicles Variants

• Wayfarer ST7050 Fuel Truck

FREE - Added Difficulty Modifiers (Hardmode)

As promised a few months ago, we added different difficulty modifiers to spice up your experience!

When starting a new save, you’ll have the opportunity to customisze your game by adding fuel management, economy modifiers and more. Don’t hesitate to start a new save with these modifiers enabled.

• Limited Fuel

• Convoy Difficulty

• Fewer Convoys

• Gearbox

• Bridge Costs

• Economy Modifiers

• Realistic Quarry Zones

• Recovery Rules

• Vehicle Cost

Fixes & Improvements

General

• Fixes for multiple random crashes and general stability improvements

• Minor performance optimisations

• Minor save system optimisations

• Localisation issues

• Added: 4 HUD modes in Settings

UI/UX

• Fixed: "Interaction" button no longer appears gray in the Details window

• Fixed: "Start/stop engine" button icon no longer persists incorrectly

• Fixed: Balance replenishment animation now properly plays in the garage tab after selling vehicles

• Fixed: Selector no longer disappears when switching diagonally to a cell with two vehicles

• Fixed: Profile data now displays correctly in the garage Details window.

• Fixed: Crane control tutorial now displays in the correct language based on game settings.

• Fixed: Session opening no longer fails if the player switches to the Permissions window during the process

• Fixed: Loading animation no longer remains stuck in the Pause Menu after exiting multiplayer window

• Fixed: Gamepad’s "Delete point" button in AI route editing is now correctly marked as active.

• Fixed: Resolved issue where scene restart forced AI routing cursor instead of default

• Fixed: Canceling company customisation now returns the player to the previous screen instead of reopening customisation

• Fixed: AI route points can now be placed close to UI elements without placement issues

• Fixed: Client selection action menu now disappears as expected after use

• Added: Route markers

Render

• Fixed a bug with trees twitching during the rain

• Fixed a bug with flickering branches

• Fixed a bug with tiled terrain after reentering to the map

• Fixed a bug where the target display changes after switching to windowed mode

• Fixed a bug with square water VFX

• Fixed an issue where terrain deforms when vehicles pass nearby